Park Village of Langdon is now under new management. Mandan-based Lewis & Clark Development Group (LCD Group) recently took over management of the 32-unit property.
“Lewis and Clark Development Group is excited to become part of the Langdon community. Park Village is a model property in many ways. Its location, beautiful yard, and amenities makes it ideal for families and individuals of all ages,” says Paulette Paulson, LCD Group multi-family housing director.
Located at 1724 6th Street, the 32-unit property is near a local park and the city’s schools. Each apartment features two-bedrooms with all utilities included in the rent except for phone, cable, and Internet. There is one garage unit for each apartment with additional parking available. Units are currently available.
According to Paulson, rent is based on income, and LCD Group staff will work with prospective tenants to determine rates and assist with arrangements. Paulson encourages those interested to contact Jamie Minnerup at (701) 381-2852.
“Many rural communities are struggling with housing. Langdon is fortunate to have Park Village to meet local and regional housing needs,” adds Paulson.
LCD Group added professional property management services to its portfolio back in December. The addition of this new service meets a growing demand for servicing properties that primarily serve low-to-moderate income North Dakota families and individuals. In the case of Park Village of Langdon, it also fills the void left by LSS Housing.
LCD Group Executive Director Brent Ekstrom says property management fits seamlessly within the organization’s mission of ‘providing opportunities to develop North Dakota’s economy and communities through flexible financing and support for businesses and affordable housing.’
Affordable housing is a primary area of focus for LCD Group, which is the state’s only network member of NeighborWorks America®. NWA is congressionally charted and dedicated to creating opportunities for people to live in affordable housing, improve their lives, and strengthen their communities.
“Providing property management services allows us to fill a gap and meet the needs of three specific groups,” adds Ekstrom. “We are serving the owners by protecting their investment. We are meeting the needs of the tenants by offering experienced and compassionate management. And, we are helping communities maintain and provide affordable housing for current and prospective residents, which in turns supports a community’s economy. Everything we’re doing is to help families and communities.”
Ekstrom said LCD Group anticipated having at least 500 units in their portfolio by mid-year. As of May 25, LCD Group has 420 units across North Dakota.
“We are on track to easily surpass our goal,” says Ekstrom. “We will continue to bring properties, like Park Village, on board in a way consistent with our business plan and in keeping with our mission to develop communities and support affordable housing.”
About Lewis & Clark Development Group: LCD Group provides programs and loans to support businesses, local governments, and individuals in expanding affordable housing opportunities and advancing economic and community development across North Dakota. The organization was founded in 1969 and, over the last 52 years, has made an impact of over $600 million on North Dakota communities. More information about LCD Group may be found at www.lcdgroup.org.
