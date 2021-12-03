What Happened at Pearl Harbor
Early on the morning of Dec. 7, 1941, a peaceful Sunday morning in Hawaii was shattered by a Japanese attack on U.S. forces on the island. More than 350 Japanese planes strafed American forces in the surprise attack, which killed 2,404 Americans, both civilian and military. Here’s a timeline of events that fateful morning.
6:10 a.m.: The minesweeper USS Condor sights a periscope off the shore of Oahu. The Condor signaled the USS Ward, a destroyer, who proceeded to the area to hunt for the submarine. Around the same time, the first wave of planes took off from the Japanese aircraft carriers about 200 miles north of the island. The Japanese fleet had 67 ships total.
6:45 a.m.: The Ward, responding to the Condor’s sighting of a periscope, sighted the periscope itself in the wake of the cargo ship Antares. The Ward attacked and sank a Japanese midget submarine. The Ward radioed into Navy headquarters, but its message was fatefully delayed by the decoding process.
7:02 a.m.: A radar station on Oahu spots unidentified aircraft heading toward Hawaii. An Army lieutenant disregards the radar report thinking it’s a flight of B-17 bombers coming from California.
7:40 a.m.: The first Japanese aircraft reached Oahu.
7:55 a.m.: The Japanese attack on Pearl Harbor begins. The attack included 40 torpedo planes, 103 level bombers, 131 dive bombers, and 79 fighters launched from four heavy carriers. The Japanese force also included two heavy cruisers, 35 submarines, two light cruisers, nine oilers, two battleships and 11 destroyers.
8:10 a.m.: The USS Arizona explodes. The Arizona was a Pennsylvania-class battleship built in 1913. More than 1,100 officers and crewman were lost. The wreck is still at the bottom of Pearl Harbor beneath the USS Arizona Memorial.
8:17 a.m.: The USS Helm sinks a Japanese submarine at the entrance to Pearl Harbor. The Helm was the only ship underway when the attack began. One of the Japanese sailors survived the Helm’s attack and became the first U.S. prisoner of war in World War II.
8:54 a.m.: The second wave of the attack begins. This wave contained 78 dive bombers, 35 fighters, and 54 high altitude bombers.
9:30 a.m.: The USS Shaw explodes in dry dock. The Shaw was a Mahan-class destroyer in dry dock for repairs at the time of the attack. Two Japanese bombs went through the forward machine gun platform and one more through the port wing of the bridge. The forward magazine exploded, but the Shaw eventually returned to service, even coming back to Pearl Harbor.
10 a.m.: The Japanese planes return to their carriers.
Memorials and Museums
More than 2,000 Americans died at Pearl Harbor, and it is still a day that lives in infamy. While there are plenty of places to memorialize these brave men and women in Hawaii, you can also honor them at plenty of places stateside. Here are a few to consider:
WORLD WAR II MEMORIAL - WASHINGTON D.C.
Sitting on the National Mall in Washington, D.C., the World War II Memorial was designed by Austrian-American architect Friedrich St. Florian. It opened in 2004. The memorial consists of 56 pillars representing U.S. states and territories and a pair of triumphal arches for the Atlantic and Pacific theaters. This surrounds an oval plaza and fountain. It includes the Freedom Wall with 4,048 gold stars, each representing 100 Americans who died in the war.
WESLEY BOLIN MEMORIAL PLAZA - PHOENIX, ARIZONA
Two giant naval guns loom over the plaza, one from the USS Arizona and the other from the USS Missouri. The gun from the Arizona was also used on the USS Nevada, which survived the bombing of Pearl Harbor. The Missouri was host to the Japanese surrender ceremony at the end of the war.
USS KIDD AND LOUISIANA VETERANS MEMORIAL - BATON ROUGE, LOUISIANA
While the Kidd, the destroyer on the banks of the Mississippi River, wasn’t at Pearl Harbor, the destroyer New Orleans was, and the Kidd Memorial contains the ship’s bell and the builder’s model along with mementos of the launching ceremony. The song “Praise the Lord and Pass the Ammunition” was inspired by the New Orleans chaplain Howell M. Forgy during the attack on Pearl Harbor.
USS WARD GUN - ST. PAUL, MINNESOTA
The USS Ward’s No. 3 four-inch, 50-caliber gun sits on the grounds of the Minnesota State Capitol. The Ward fired the first U.S. shots of World War II, sinking a Japanese midget sub off Oahu just before the planes were sighted at Pearl Harbor.
USS HOGA, ARKANSAS INLAND MARITIME MUSEUM - LITTLE ROCK, ARKANSAS
The Hoga is a Woban-class district harbor tug. At Pearl Harbor, the 100-foot tug rescued sailors in the water, fought fires, and pulled ships out of harm’s way. The little tug spent 72 continuous hours fighting fires and also pushed the sinking USS Nevada to safety, keeping the ship from blocking the channel. The tug is now on display at the Little Rock museum.
TEXAS PANHANDLE WAR MEMORIAL - AMARILLO, TEXAS
The museum is home to an 800-pound piece of the USS Arizona’s side and deck along with many other significant World War II items.
Pearl Harbor Veterans
With each passing year, the number of Pearl Harbor veterans that can tell a firsthand story dwindles. It is estimated that there are now fewer than 100 Pearl Harbor veterans left.
Here are a few of the people of Pearl Harbor:
PETER TOMICH - USS UTAH
The Utah was a training and target ship that was hit by two Japanese torpedoes during the attack. Chief Watertender Peter Tomich ordered his crew to abandon ship, but the World War I veteran returned to his post and secured the boilers, preventing an explosion that would have killed many more men. Tomich went down with the Utah and was posthumously awarded the Medal of Honor.
JOHN FINN - KANEOHE BAY AIR STATION
Chief Petty Officer Finn was in bed when the Japanese planes attacked his base 15 miles from Pearl Harbor. Finn commandeered a .30 caliber machine gun, drug it to an open area, and kept up a steady fire. “I can’t honestly say I hit any, but I shot at every damn plane I could see,” Finn told the History Channel. Finn had more than 20 wounds from shrapnel and bullets. For his actions on Dec. 7, he received the only Medal of Honor specifically awarded for combat action during Pearl Harbor.
GEORGE WALTERS - PEARL HARBOR DOCKYARD
Civilian George Walters manned a rolling crane alongside the dry-docked USS Pennsylvania. When the attack began, Walters moved his crane back and forth along its track, shielding the Pennsylvania from low-flying bombers and fighters. He even tried to use the crane’s boom to swat planes out of the sky. The Pennsylvania’s gunners used his movements as a guide to return fire.
PHIL RASMUSSEN - WHEELER FIELD
Purple pajama-clad Rasmussen was one of a few American pilots who got in the air the morning of the attack on Pearl Harbor. His P-36 fighter took some 500 bullet holes and brought down at least one Japanese plane. He was awarded a Silver Star for bravery and served in the Air Force for 24 more years, retiring as a colonel.
SAMUEL FUQUA - USS ARIZONA
Lt. Cmdr. Fuqua was at breakfast when the attack began. Just moments later, he was the USS Arizona’s senior surviving officer after a bomb detonated the ship’s ammunition magazine, killing more than 1,000 men. Under a hail of Japanese gunfire, Fuqua lead the efforts to evacuate the ship and was one of the last men to leave the stricken battleship. Even then, he and another officer commandeered a boat and picked up survivors from the fiery water. He won the Medal of Honor for his actions at Pearl Harbor and retired a rear admiral of the Navy in 1953.
