When making your summer plans, be sure to include the Pembina County Fair, July 8-10. A short venture to Hamilton will be worth the trip for all ages. Not only is it full family fun, but it’s free to enter. Wristbands for rides will be for sale along with side games and food vendors. Evening events will also have a fee (4 & under free, 5-11 $10.00, 12 & over $15.00).
Growing up, the Pembina County Fair was a special trip to ride “The Zipper”. It was the ride all the kids were excitedly scared to take on- sitting in the two person cages flipping and spinning till your eyes go sideways. Mighty Thomas Carnival rides will be coming with The Zipper and more. Carnival rides will be running 5:00-10:00 p.m. Thursday-Saturday. The commercial and fine arts building will be open for viewing throughout the weekend as well.
Scott Hartje has been on the board for six years but has been involved in the Pembina County Fair since he was a kid in 4-H. For 4-H members, the fair isn’t just about the rides and food - it lets their ag abilities shine. What kid wouldn’t want to brag about having best in show livestock? This keeps our young generations educated and thriving for future career paths. Scott said his favorite part of the fair is that it’s a great summer event, getting together with friends and family. The fair has been a tradition for Scott and his family along with many families since it started 128 years ago.
To start the weekend, on Thursday, July 8th, “Ag Day” is open to the public. Ag Day includes a Farmers Market, Tractor Parade, and the 7:00 p.m. rodeo with horse racing and barrel racing. Education for grain bin safety will also be available; we’ve lost many good farmers to grain bin accidents, and prevention is never a waste of time. Nothing says country like ending the day with a movie in the livestock barn at 9:30 p.m. Bring your blankets and enjoy!
Come Friday for the pie sale, and stay for these fun events. Friday, July 9th, is Military/Law Enforcement Day where, with ID, military/law enforcement will get free entry into the Loony Lutherans, horse racing, and barrel racing at 7:00 p.m. That same day a local military band will be on the free stage at 5:00 p.m. Throughout the day there will be 4-H activities including showmanship round robin and a grill challenge. YUM!
Saturday, July 10th, is the day you won’t want to miss. Kids day will have all kinds of activities from petal pulls to zucchini car races. Bring your littles and try out for Little Miss Pembina County or come and get some tasty treats at the bake sale. There will be options for all kinds and age groups. Finishing the event strong, the band Confederate Railroad will take the stage at 7:00 p.m. with a big firework show at 10:00 p.m. to wrap up 2021 Pembina County Fair- a tradition for all to enjoy that has so much to offer.
