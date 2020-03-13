After a season that ended with their second fifth place finish in as many years at the State Class B Tournament, the Langdon-Edmore-Munich Cardinals girls basketball team knew that they had to keep working to get over the hump to win a state title. Head Coach Rob Scherr said, "I knew this summer when we went to a Class A Camp at UND that these girls had it in them to step up their game to another level. They worked their tails off to get better than they were the year before."
The hard work in the off-season paid off big time, as the Lady Cards went through a perfect season, winning 27 games in a row and the second state title in program history. They beat a very good Grafton team 52-41 in the championship game before a Betty Englestad Sioux Center record crowd of 3,682. The Cardinals were the first team to go unbeaten since Kindred did it in 2017. Langdon-Edmore-Munich is also the first team in Class B history to win both a volleyball and a girls basketball title in the same school year.
The Lady Cards senior captain and team leader, Callie Ronningen, won Class B Senior Athlete of the Year after the tournament, and she was also named the MVP of the state tourney. Callie said after the game, "Winning state is a dream come true. Getting personal awards is great, but I've always wanted more than anything to see our team do well and succeed. I am so happy for my teammates and to win the title for Coach on his 400th win is very special. Coach means the world to us."
Coach Scherr, who has had an 800 pound gorilla on his back after taking four straight teams to a state tournament (two with the Cardinals and two with Park River-Fordville-Lankin) and never finishing higher than fourth place, did get his 400th career win in the championship game with Grafton. Scherr said, "I was pretty emotional at the state tournament because I kept reflecting on how proud I am of each individual on our team and how they came together with one common goal in mind. They went after it with pride and confidence."
The Lady Cards proved to be a second half team in the tourney, outscoring their opponents 93-53 in the third and fourth quarters of all three games combined. That's a tribute to the Cardinals defense, of which Callie said, "Our defense has been solid all year, which gets our offense going. We knew we had to step it up late in games, and we got it done."
Reflecting on the season, Coach Scherr, who is retiring from teaching at the end of the school year but is still undecided about coaching, said "These girls truly amaze me on what they have done this year. They made history with winning volleyball [state] then going into basketball with the toughest schedule in the state, where they go undefeated on their way to a 27-0 state championship. It was an amazing journey, and I am honored to have been part of their adventure. Like I told them, I am proud to be announced before each game as their head coach; it's quite an honor." Scherr also said, half-jokingly, "Not bad for a team with only ONE All-Region player!"
The Lady Cards continued what has been an epic year for Cardinals athletics with three state titles in the 2019-20 year. And they aren't done yet, as Langdon-Edmore-Munich baseball and track teams are highly rated in the state this spring, so this historic stretch could even get more so. Congratulations to the Langdon-Edmore-Munich Cardinals girls basketball team as they will now be remembered as one of the greatest teams in the history of the Class B sport.
