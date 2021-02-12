After 23 years as manager of the Roxy Theater, Steve Hart is retiring from the job.
“We want to thank Steve for his years of service and dedication to the Roxy,” said Amber Benoit, Executive Director of Marketing/Programming for the Northern Lights Arts Council (NLAC), which owns the Roxy. “He was a huge part of getting the theater reopened in 1997 and has done an excellent job of managing it.”
Besides being a good manager, Hart truly liked his work at the Roxy.
“I enjoyed meeting with theater patrons and working with the employees,” said Hart. “I also enjoyed making the picture and sound as fine as possible at the Roxy.”
Hart put together the job description, and it was opened up for applicants. Karla Rademacher was selected by the NALC and the Roxy Theater Committee to be the new manager. Rademacher has been working at the Roxy for a few years, most recently as the Assistant Manager.
“I decided to apply because I enjoy working at the Roxy,” said Rademacher. “I care about the Roxy and want it to continue to be a wonderful part of our community.”
“We thought she would do great taking over as manager,” said Benoit. “She worked extra hard to find ways to get the theater reopened safely this winter after it was shut down last March due to COVID. She and Jaclyn Nye, the Executive Director of Finance for NLAC, put a lot of time into securing grant funds and figuring out a plan to safely reopen. She also worked with local businesses to get sponsorship for the free movies.”
Managing the theater is no easy task, and doing so during a pandemic does not make it easier. It takes hours of dedication behind the scenes to keep the theater running. Hart is passing on his knowledge to the new manager.
“I am grateful that Steve is helping with training and the transition from him to me,” said Rademacher. “He has done a terrific job with the Roxy Theater.”
One of the big challenges right now is getting new release movies to the theater. The selection is slim. Movies are being released to television streaming services like HBO and to the theaters at the same time.
“It has grown increasingly difficult to book new films without a 3 or 4 week engagement being required,” said Hart. “The film distributors have become less flexible over the years with providing bookings that work for a small town single screen theater.“
Rademacher hopes the movie industry will return to theatrical releases only sometime in March but does not know what the future will bring. Once they are able to get new release movies, theater hours will return to their normal movie schedule of Friday through Monday at 7:30 p.m.
Another challenge is getting customers back in the theater. CDC guidelines for COVID-19 are followed to make sure attending movies at the Roxy is as safe as possible for the community. The Roxy has been blessed with sponsors who help pay for the classic movies they have been showing. Though attendance has been low, concessions stay strong. Langdon’s love for Roxy popcorn helped the theater get through the summer of 2020.
“It has been a tough year for the movie industry,” shares Rademacher, “but we are still here and looking forward to the future. We have a terrific staff. Our community loves the Roxy and supports the Roxy!”
As Hart looks back over the years of managing the Roxy, he is appreciative of the support from the businesses and the community.
“Thank you so much to the people of Langdon and the surrounding area for your many years of support for the Roxy,” said Hart. “Also a big thank you to our area business leaders for providing outstanding support over the last 25 years. The Roxy would not be open today without the generosity of area business owners and individuals who have contributed to the renovations and updates to the Roxy over the years. I hope that the community will support the Roxy under the new management as well as they did while I held the reins.”
