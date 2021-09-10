Jim and Karla Rademacher, owners of Hank’s Ice Cream Shop in Langdon, are bringing their wonderful ice creams on the road. The Rademachers found and bought an enclosed trailer and converted it into an ice cream trailer!
“We decided to build an ice cream trailer because the store is doing so well,” said Karla. “We have customers coming to Hank’s Ice Cream Shop from quite a ways away. We wanted to be able to visit some of the towns that our customers are from with a truck.”
Hank’s Ice Cream Trailer will be at Osnabrock on September 18 to celebrate Osnabrock being selected as KVLR’s town of the year. They will also be in Walhalla on September 25th for the Walhalla Pumpkin Fest. The ice cream trailer will be used in the spring, summer, and fall, weather permitting. Next year they plan to be out visiting various towns as much as possible. The ice cream trailer is also available for party and event rentals.
“If you are having a party or event at your home or business and want to hire us to come to your event, just give us a call,” said Karla. You can reach them at the shop at 701-256-5246 during store hours, 2-9 p.m.
“Hank’s Ice Cream Shop is open year-round, so stop in our store and grab some ice cream,” said Karla. “We have 32 flavors to choose from plus bubble teas, coffees, malts and more.”
Hank’s Ice Cream Trailer will have many of the same sweet treats as the shop, with 16 flavors of ice cream, lots of toppings, cones, and sundae cups. All five Rademachers will work the trailer, including their boys: Jaden, Jacob, and Jaxen.
So go find them in Osnabrock on Sept. 18th and Walhalla on Sept. 25th, and treat yourself to some ice cream!
