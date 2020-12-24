If you have a craving for an old fashioned ice cream cone or sundae, you can go uptown and have your pick from a variety of ice cream flavors and toppings! Jim and Karla Rademacher opened Hank’s Ice Cream Shop at 711 3rd Street on November 30. It is open 3:00-7:00 p.m. Monday through Friday and 1:00-7:00 p.m. on Saturdays.
“We hated to see our building sit empty,” said Jim. “We wanted something that our family could run and something that Langdon would enjoy.”
“We currently have 12 flavors of hard ice cream,” said Karla. “You can get ice cream cones, waffle bowls, cups of ice cream with 1-3 scoops of any flavor ice cream and 16 topping choices, malts, and floats that come with a bottle of Hank’s Gourmet Pop. We also have soft pretzels.” They plan to add items to the menu, some from their past coffee shop and food truck. Ice cream flavors will be fairly consistent with a few changing out from time to time.
The Ice Cream Shop is named for Karla’s grandpa Henry (Hank) Charbonneau. He and his wife, Nadine, had a store on Langdon’s main street for years called Hank’s Giftshop, which had a variety of items like plants, Christmas trees, chicks, toys, and ice cream. Now the whole Rademacher family is working at Hank’s Ice Cream Shop and learning all areas of it.
“We keep the family busy, and we enjoy working together,” said Karla. “The boys are doing a great job.” Her son, Jaden, helps out at Quality Specialty Products & Printing, all but Jaxen work at the Roxy Theater, and they all run 4J Mosquito Spraying in the summer.
The Rademachers have plans to expand activities at the Shop. There is an area in the store called The Crafters Studio where you can stop in and pick up a craft project and supplies or come and sit down and complete a craft project. Craft classes are planned to be offered soon, or you can rent the space to host your own class. Birthday parties are on the horizon, too.
“I really enjoyed having birthday parties at the old store,” said Karla, “so I am looking forward to that again. We just have to wait a little bit and follow COVID guidelines.”
That sounds like a lot of things to look forward to at Hank’s. In case you’re wondering, the flavors this week are Chocolate, Vanilla Bean, Bunny Track, Strawberry Cheesecake, Frozen Birthday Cake, Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough, Cookies & Cream, Mint Chocolate Chip, Cotton Candy, Smores Brownie, Maple Nut and Salted Caramel.
