This week’s article explores the contributing factors of heart disease, tests and screenings ordered by your doctor/provider, what you can do to reduce your risks, and programs available from Cavalier County Memorial Hospital and Clinic to help you.
Heart health is affected by many different factors, including age, sex, and genetics, along with modifiable lifestyle risk factors such as diet, physical activity, stress, excessive alcohol use and smoking.
“Coronary artery disease develops over a long period of time so the better control we can have over modifiable risk factors helps us to decrease future risk of a coronary event such as heart attack and stroke,” explains Courtney Short, a Certified Nurse Practitioner at Cavalier County Memorial Hospital and Clinic.
It is important to have annual exams with your provider. Annual physical exams allow your provider to monitor blood pressure, discuss any symptoms, and listen to a person’s heart which is done at any age. Your provider will determine which screening labs to complete depending on these factors.
“Screening labs typically start in a person’s 30s in an otherwise healthy individual but may begin sooner if a person has increased risk factors such as obesity, smoking, family history, hypertension, and diabetes,” said Short. “Some of the simplest screenings that we use to keep tabs on a person’s heart health include blood pressure monitoring, labs such as cholesterol panels and blood sugar, along with tobacco screenings. Family history is important as well. One of the things that we look at is if a first degree relative had a coronary event such as a heart attack or stroke in their 50s or younger. This has been shown to increase an individual’s risk for cardiovascular disease, and we may choose to be more aggressive with our screening and treatment options.”
Many people are surprised when diagnosed with something like high cholesterol. A lot of times they are asymptomatic and feel fine so they do not feel it is a significant issue.
“This is why prevention is key. We want to make changes before it is too late,” said Short. “When treating cholesterol, the goal is to try to prevent a coronary event such as a heart attack or stroke from occurring, and we are often looking at 10 years down the road.”
Routine screenings at annual checkups will give you the best chance at early intervention. If you develop risk factors, there are things you can do about it. Weight management, no smoking, heart healthy dietary changes such as increasing whole grains and vegetables, increasing cardiovascular activity to at least 30-60 minutes 5 days a week, and having good control of your blood pressure and blood sugar will reduce your heart health risks. CCMH has programs to help you take control.
“Programs for people with heart issues are designed to help decrease risk factors,” said Short. “Some of the services that we have available are the tobacco treatment specialists which aide in tobacco cessation. We have a dietician to help with dietary guidelines and education for heart health and weight management. We also have a diabetic educator to assist with diabetes management, education, and control as we know that diabetes increases your risk for heart disease.”
If you develop symptoms of heart disease - chest pain or discomfort, shortness of breath, or excessive sweating - it is important to see your provider.
“When a person develops symptoms of heart disease,” said Short, “this will prompt further evaluation with more diagnostic tests such as EKGs to look at the electrical conduction of the heart and echocardiograms, which look at the structure of the heart and how effectively it is pumping blood. Also, we may order a cardiac stress test to evaluate the heart under stress and look for any areas of inadequate blood flow through the vessels. Depending on the condition of the heart and its overall function, this can lead to heart failure which is the decreased ability of the heart to pump blood effectively throughout the body.”
You can learn more about heart disease, its related conditions, risks, and risk management at www.cdc.gov/heartdisease/.
“Cardiovascular health starts with the individual,” shares Short. “Look at different things you can modify such as diet and lifestyle. If you have underlying health conditions such as high blood pressure or diabetes, work to get adequate control. Also, get in to see your provider for routine health screenings and annual exams. The sooner we can make the change, the better off you will be.”
