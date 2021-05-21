What has COVID done to affect you? For Jerry and Sue Reiser, it meant no celebration for being named 2020 State Park Camp Hosts of the Year. Getting this award accounts for all of North Dakota's state parks; camp hosts usually receive their award and are recognized with a ceremony supper in Bismarck - but not during COVID!
This coming summer will be Jerry and Sue’s 21st year camping out as campground hosts at Icelandic State Park in Cavalier. They had camped there for years and were asked about being campground hosts, and they accepted. What the camp hosts do is be around to talk to campers, answer their questions they may have, and sell firewood and ice. They are considered the volunteers and helping hands to keep campers happy and have a great experience. Icelandic is a beautiful park that has had travelers as close as Langdon and as far as Florida come to enjoy the amenities Icelandic has to offer.
Being campground hosts has its perks! Being a camp host, you have a designated spot to camp that is the “host spot.” Hosts get to stay free of charge and also receive a gift card for 7 free nights at any state park in North Dakota. Talking to Sue, it was clear that the best part of being a host was meeting all the great people from near and far. With the border to Canada closed, Sue wasn’t sure how busy the park would be last year, but with Minnesota having more restrictions than North Dakota - there was a fair share of Minnesotans coming to enjoy the park to make up for the lack of Canadian campers. She mentioned she was especially excited for Kids Weekend (usually in August) this year since COVID restricted a lot of fun activities with the kids last summer.
Icelandic State Park has over 4 miles of hiking trails, and for only $7/ vehicle to enter, it’s a very reasonable activity. It’s not only limited to hiking but camping for as little as $17-$25/ night. Or, if you don’t have a camper or don’t want to rough it in a tent, there are cabins available for $60/ night. While you stay, there’s open water for boating, fishing, swimming, and rentals of kayaks, canoes, and paddle boards. Really, the options are very accommodating. By the beach, there’s a snack bar and picnic tables as well. It is also close enough for a daytrip or a weekend camping trip that won’t break the bank. If planning a camping trip, you may see Jerry and Sue smiling and ready to help you out at Icelandic!
