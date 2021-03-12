The Rendezvous Region Tourism Council is seeking artists to help design a unique piece of public art that represents the culture and vitality of the City of Langdon and the surrounding Rendezvous Region. The winning design will be transformed into an iconic, must-see wall mural on the South wall of Junque Décor (intersection of 9th Ave. & 3rd St.) in Langdon. The Rendezvous Region Wall Mural design contest is open to artists of all ages, working in the 2D medium of painting, drawing or mixed media. Artists are encouraged to submit designs that depicts the culture, lifestyle, or uniqueness that draws residents and tourists to the Langdon area.
Cavalier County has a rich history that revolves around fur trading, homesteading, railroad development and expansion, Cold War-era military sites, and the development of agriculture. Today, agriculture drives the local economy with prominent commodities, including spring wheat, canola, soybeans, barley, corn, sunflowers, and honey. The landscape is graced by this variety of crops and a large wind farm. From a recreational standpoint, the Pembina Gorge State Recreation Area, Frost Fire, Dakota Spirit Arena, Mount Carmel Dam and the surrounding areas offer a variety of activities. These include: scenic views; trails for bike riders, all-terrain vehicles, and hikers; kayaking, canoeing, and tubing down the Pembina River; fossil digs; opportunities to view and hunt wildlife; skiing; skating; camping; open water and ice fishing; boating: and a variety of other activities for adventure seekers.
CRITERIA - The mural design must contain the city’s name, the Rendezvous Region logo, and something unique to Langdon or the surrounding region. This can be historical, cultural, tourism-related, etc. Mural size will be dependent on location. For the Langdon mural, the maximum size is 50’W X 10’H. The Rendezvous Region Tourism board reserves the right to choose placement of logo within final selection.
There will be two phases to select the winner. After the close of the entry period, entries will be evaluated by a panel of Rendezvous Region board members & Langdon’s wall mural committee. The judges will select between three to five semi-finalists from among the entries. For the second phase, the selected semi-finalists will be posted on Rendezvous Region’s Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram accounts as soon as possible after the close of the entry period. Members of the public will be given the opportunity to vote for their favorite. The entry with the most votes will be selected as the winner.
DATES AND ENTRY DETAILS - Submit a digital image or sketch of the proposed mural design and a statement providing the story behind the mural and its content to Barb Mehlhoff, langdonchamber@cityoflangdon.com , no later than April 16, 2021. Successful entries will be announced by May 1, 2021. Work may be delivered to Langdon City Hall, attention Barb Mehlhoff, 324 8th Ave, Langdon, ND 58249. Entries need to include contact information of the artist and a short biography. Artists may submit multiple designs. There is no cost to participate.
For more information, please contact Rendezvous Region board member Barb Mehlhoff at 701.256.3079 or committee members: Amber Benoit 701.305.0089, mindi.lill@k12.nd.us or shannon@utma.com
ABOUT RENDEZVOUS REGION TOURISM – The Rendezvous Region Tourism Council represents Cavalier, Pembina, and Walsh county communities in northeastern North Dakota. The council’s mission is to build a cohesive tourism brand through education, marketing and amenity enhancement. Funding for this community design contest is made possible through funds from Langdon Lodging Tax Board and Rendezvous Region Tourism.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.