Langdon Area Elementary School teacher Kim Schneider has been chosen as the Cavalier County Teacher of the Year. She was nominated by Langdon Area Elementary School Principal Todd Hetler.
“Mrs. Schneider is a representative of the excellent and selfless teachers at Langdon Area Schools,” said Hetler. “As with all of our teachers, the children know they are cared for and respected when they get to learn with Mrs. Schneider.”
Schneider received her teaching degree from Valley City State University in the spring of 1996 and started at Langdon Elementary the following fall teaching kindergarten. Throughout her time in Langdon, she also taught 5th grade and 3rd grade. She is currently a reading interventionist at LAES and St. Alphonsus School.
“She pinpoints students that need help in reading and creates a plan of interventions to increase reading skills,” Hetler explains. “She is critical in the evaluation of student data to create a plan for each of her students to close learning gaps and to challenge themselves. She values each student and carries out the drills that cause growth.”
“My favorite part about teaching is getting to watch the kids grow,” said Schneider. “I really enjoy working with my colleagues, both past and present. I love learning from them!” She feels the biggest challenge this year was getting all the kids back in school and keeping everyone in the building.
“Now more than ever, Mrs. Schneider has been part of teacher teams that have reversed the decline in skills many of our students experienced at the beginning of the school year,” said Hetler.
State School Superintendent Kirsten Baesler founded the annual County Teacher of the Year program to broaden North Dakota’s efforts to recognize and celebrate the work of its teachers. Forty were chosen from the nominations and applications received, and those will be eligible for the State Teacher of the Year award.
“Being nominated for Cavalier County Teacher of the Year is a great honor,” said Schneider. “I am very blessed to work with so many wonderful people, both now and through the past years! I have made many wonderful lifelong friends!”
