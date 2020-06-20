With this stated, the board held two meetings to cover an array of new and old business. The first of which being a special meeting of the budget & finance committee to review the current status of the school finances. It was reported, while pending funds are still arriving through various avenues, that the school is on track to be around $200,000 ahead this year in contrast to last year’s funding. The finance committee also discussed that, due to Covid-19 shutdowns, some ancillary staff members were unable to use a portion of their personal leave days. Due to this, the committee recommended they be compensated for this unused benefit at a total one-time cost of $3,500. The board unanimously approved this at their meeting later in the evening, with the stipulation that it is a one-time circumstance for the 2019-20 school year.
Also discussed, both by a special finance committee meeting and during the regular meeting, was the possible allocation of Covid-19 relief funds available to the school system. There is currently $70,000 in funds that may be claimed. If utilized, approximately $7,000 of this sum would be allocated to St. Alphonsus School. However, the board has yet to apply these funds to specific areas due to concerns on how to effectively allocate them. When used, these funds must be used as relief for Covid-19 related issues. Several possible avenues briefly discussed ranged from disinfection equipment to potentially having a part-time counselor, along with a full-time counselor, to help children negatively affected by the Covid-19 epidemic. With Superintendent Daren Christianson citing the ever-changing nature of state level guidance and the possibility of the situation being very different come fall, there was a reluctance to form a plan for these funds too soon. Due to this, the board chose to make this decision in late July or early August.
In other business, the building committee will meet soon to discuss another mill levy vote for this October. The proposed levy is primarily focused on raising funds for a new boiler system in the Langdon Area Elementary School. It would also focus funds towards other general maintenance and improvements the school system feels they need to undertake. No decision has yet been made on what will be proposed on the ballot; the committee will convene before the scheduled July meeting to give a recommendation to the board at that meeting.
Finally, changes will be coming to the current lunch program available to students 18 and under. The program will end effective June 30, even though it could continue until August. The school came to this decision due to a lack of available employees to run the program beyond the end of June. The school board election results were also canvassed. Both members up for re-election, Dawn Kruk and Dave Hart, ran unopposed. Due to Covid-19 protocols, all votes were submitted by mail-in ballot. The results reflected the reinstatement of Kruk and Hart. Kruk garnered 359 votes, Hart 295.
