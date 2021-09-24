Sew On & Sew North, owned by Peggy Davis, hosted a Sew Together Tuesday tutorial on September 7 at Noon CST. Sew Together Tuesday is a teaching video series by Shannon Fabrics, maker of Cuddle® minky, a plush, soft, furry stretch fabric. Teresa Coates, national educator for Shannon Fabrics, and videographer Jason Hawke livestreamed the show from Davis’s fabric shop.
“It was a great experience,” said Davis. “They are some of the nicest people I’ve ever met. We learned a lot, and everybody loved it!”
Coates started making Facebook live videos for beginners about two years ago. During the pandemic it evolved into Sew Together Tuesday. The videos are free to watch on Facebook, You Tube, and their website. Patterns are free to download so you can print off the pattern and follow along.
This spring they decided to take Sew Together Tuesday on the road. They surveyed shop owners, and Davis responded. About two weeks later, Coates emailed Davis asking if she would be interested in hosting a Sew Together Tuesday at her shop with Coates teaching a class or two. Davis enthusiastically said yes, as did all shop owners who were offered this opportunity. Coates announced the summer itinerary of dates and locations for the traveling Sew Together Tuesday on Facebook.
“That very day I got emails and messages from people asking how they could attend,” said Davis. “So, I knew it was going to be a good thing.”
About 18 people attended the on-site livestream show, mostly local, others from Bismarck, Underwood, Wahpeton, and Mandan. Davis had announced very early on that she would close her shop during filming.
During the livestream, Hawke films using his phone mounted in a techy handheld device. He asks pertinent questions, interacts with Coates, and points out important details. At the home office, someone adds banners along the bottom of the livestream, which may be additional information, answers to questions, websites, etc.
Coates also taught a class that evening at the Langdon Research Extension Center with 19 in attendance.
“The ladies loved it,” said Davis. “Everybody got done with their projects, and we had Hank’s Ice Cream as our little dessert treat.”
Davis favors the Cuddle® brand of minky.
“There is definitely a difference,” she said. “It is a very high quality minky.” She encourages people to join the “I love Cuddle®” Facebook group, a consumer group that Coates and Shannon Fabrics administrate. Members can ask questions, show pictures of the pretty things they’ve made with Cuddle®, and get advice.
To view the event filmed at Sew On Sew North, search for “Sew Together Tuesday: How To Make a Sweet Strip Luxe Throw” on You Tube or find the post on the Shannon Fabrics Facebook page.
“We’re on their list to come back next year!” exclaims Davis. “I will definitely have her back to teach classes again. I know I will.”
