Activity Director Vikki Kram wanted to do something special for the residents at Osnabrock Community Living Center (OCLC) for December. She reached out to Tatiana Davis at Langdon Floral with her idea, and Davis happily agreed. On December 3, Kram posted “Adopt a Grandparent for the Christmas Holiday” on the OCLC Facebook page. Interested individuals were asked to call Langdon Floral to order a poinsettia and Adopt a Grandparent. The offer was to run from December 3rd to the 17th.
“Within 24 hours after posting the announcement, all fifteen of our residents had been adopted! I was just tickled the community really reached out,” said Kram. “The flower shop received lots of calls even after we had all the residents adopted.” The flowers were delivered, and each resident received a beautiful red poinsettia for their room.
“The residents were surprised and delighted by the kindness,” said Kram. “Now each resident has some holiday cheer in their rooms. Thanks, again, to everyone!”
Kram posted a number of pictures of smiling residents holding their Christmas surprise. Davis shared the list of donors in the comments of the post, thanking all of them for making it happen. The project quickly expanded to Maple Manor Care Center (MMCC) from requests by the community.
“While taking orders for the residents of OCLC, community members mentioned they’d love to do some for Maple Manor residents as well,” explains Davis. “So I reached out to a couple staff there, and we decided on an arrangement for them.” They were delighted to agree.
Maple Manor has promoted Adopt a Grandparent the past two years in partnership with the Langdon Elementary School.
“We are excited to add Langdon Floral!” said Activities Director Justina Klindt. “It brings so much joy and happiness to our residents.”
Maple Manor posted Adopt a Grandparent on their Facebook page to run from December 9th through the 17th. Again, within 24 hours, all the residents had been adopted, and they’ll be receiving their arrangements about a week before Christmas.
“The community response has been great,” said Davis. “We have people from not only our area giving but people from across the country have called who follow us that used to have members of their family in MMCC/OCLC and wanted to participate because of their fond feelings for the facilities.”
The experience has been reaffirming for Davis. When she first moved here, her friends questioned her, “Why Langdon?” This week she fully realized why.
“Because of the sense of community,” she shares. “All these people banded together to help make Christmas special for these people in the midst of one of the most miserable times in recent human existence. The Christmas spirit is alive and well in Cavalier County, ND.”
A big thank you to all the generous donors: Dale and Mary Kuchar, Jay and Jody Field, Dave and Jackie Linstad, Cody and Jessica Pengilly and family, Sew On & Sew North, Don and Dawn Roppel, the family of Marge Jacobson, the Eric Hove Family, Gerry and Sue Anderson, Galen and Mary Domres, the Alan Schill Family, Jumpstart Nutrition, Adam and Alexis Lafrenz and family, Kiley Davidson, Katy from Choice Bank of Langdon, Chuck and Kathy Downs, St. Alphonsus students and staff, the Randy and Kim Rude family, Josh and Courtney Short, the Austin and Breanna Lafrenz family, Kathy Kram and Milt Clover, Megan Shepherd and Joe Schneider, Megan, Devin, and Bailey Hursman, Pauline Mack, Alison Podhradsky, the Jon and Carissa Iverson family, the Zach and Andrea Jacobson family, Elroy and Marilyn Rude, the Curt and Amy Kram family, Dairy Queen, David and Michele Christianson, Witzel kiddos, Fuzz and Bobbi, Dennis and Gloria Mikkelsen, Rodney and Melora Haraseth, Patti Sando, the Will and Skyler Moline Family, the Greg and Patty Fetsch Family, Benton and Morgan Kempert, the Daren and Whitney Bachman family, Jim and Connie Kjos, Edwin Olson, and Terry and Susan Crockett.
