A short city commission meeting was held Monday, August 9th, at City Hall for their regular scheduled meeting. The Langdon Activity Center will be switching to fall hours once school starts. Fall hours consist of Monday-Friday 7 a.m.-12 p.m.; 1-8 p.m. Saturday and Sunday hours 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Painting and staining of the new floors are being done, but there is no set date to finish quite yet. The auditor's report consisted of turning the budget in to the county for the airport, city, and park board. The sidewalk project to fill in tree holes is scheduled, but there is no timeline for the project at this time.
Moore Engineering gave an update on Phase 1; the concrete on 7th street should be finishing up, and they will be working on “back building” the curbs with hopes of opening up 7th Street on Thursday, August 11. There is no date indicated for asphalt work, but the plan is to be done by the end of the month. Paving is done on 2nd Street with topsoil and seeding done to grass areas. The gutters are to be replaced because some of the gutters are holding more water than appropriate. They will need to do a walk-though of projects to assess what needs replacing. 11th Street and 2nd Avenue water is not flowing well. The project in that area is not finished yet but will be addressed. The drain on the north and south sides of Highway 5 will be looked at as well.
City Attorney Quentin Wenzel presented the 2nd reading of ordinances pertaining to commercial billing. Ordinances are as follows:
AMENDED ORDINANCE 6.0105 AND NEW ORDINANCES 6.0107 AND 6.0108
BE IT ORDAINED BY THE CITY COMMISSION OF THE CITY OF LANGDON, NORTH DAKOTA:
6.0105 WATER, SEWER & GARBAGE MINIMUMS
The owner or owners of all real property located within the City of Langdon’s commercial zones shall be required to pay their actual use of water, sewer and garbage service, and the minimum charge by the City, on a sewer and garbage service for each business and/or tenant located on their property. The owner or owners of the property shall be subject to a minimum fee regardless of the fact of whether or not there is a separate meter or separate sewer hookup for each business and/or tenant located on their property. Furthermore, the owner or owners of the property shall be required to pay a minimum fee for city beautification, streetlights, publication of minutes, mosquito spraying and for city projects as designated by the City for each business and/or tenant located on their property. Businesses owned by the same entity, located on the same premises, and sharing the same employees shall not be construed as separate businesses. Also, any business that is located in the same building as another business and which shares space with another business shall be charged a minimum fee of $25 for usage and access to city services. All fees assessed under this ordinance shall be billed to the property owner pursuant to ordinance 6.0107.
6.0107 RATES AND CHARGES – LIABILITY FOR
The owner or owners of all real property in the City furnished with garbage, water or sewer service or service line repairs shall be responsible for the payment of any and all such charges and will be billed for such service regardless of who the occupant or tenant may be. If such charges are not paid when due, they shall be assessed to the property served.
6.0108 DUTY OF OWNER TO INFORM CITY AUDITOR OF TENANTS
It shall be the property owner’s responsibility to inform the City Auditor for the City of Langdon of any tenants on the owner’s property and using services, such as water, sewer and garbage. If the owner fails to inform the City Auditor of any tenants on the owner’s property and using services, such as water, sewer and garbage, the owner shall be assessed a fee of $200.00 per month the tenant was on the property and not reported by the owner to the City Auditor for the City of Langdon.
First Reading: July 26, 2021
Second Reading and Final Passage: August 9, 2021
By /s/ Jerry Nowatzki
Mayor of City of Langdon
ATTEST:
By /s/ Roxanne Hoffarth
City Auditor
The 2nd reading was motioned and approved. That concluded the meeting. The next scheduled meeting is August 23 at 6:00 p.m. at City Hall.
