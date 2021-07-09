St. Alphonsus School is celebrating their 100th anniversary Friday, July 16th through Sunday, July 18th. They are welcoming all families to enjoy quality, fun time together playing games and doing activities on the school playground, which includes new playground equipment. On Saturday from 9:00 a.m. - 3:00 p.m., the school will be open for everyone to walk around and reminisce on past memories and events. Pictures will be displayed, as well as music by teachers and past and present students. St. Alphonsus gear will be available for purchase. The 100th Celebration is open to everyone!
“We are very proud of our school and the great education that we provide, and we would love to share this event with everyone!” Carrie Hope shared. "St. Alphonsus is incredibly thankful for the continued support from our community and students past and present and looks forward to sharing a wonderful weekend with anyone who would like to participate."
Throughout the school year, students and staff have celebrated and enjoyed this wonderful 100th year of school. Students have been hard at work practicing music and creating art for the celebration weekend. St. Alphonsus strives to keep up-to-date with curriculum and technology. They work closely with each student with a smaller student-to-teacher ratio. Teachers work very hard to provide a strong and fun education for all of their students and look forward to continuing on with many more years of faith-based education.
For refreshments, there will be an ice cream social on Friday from 2:00 - 4:00 p.m. The Firemen's Dinner will follow the ice cream social on Friday at the fire station; tickets are $15 for this supper. Saturday, the cafeteria will be open for business offering nachos and BBQs courtesy of Jan Wild. A pig roast supper will be held Saturday at 5: 00 p.m. following mass; a free will offering will be available.
The school is asking that all visitors sign the guest book upon arrival to the event. If you are unable to attend, you may send your current address to carrie.hope@k12.nd.us as they look forward to sharing upcoming school news with everyone throughout the upcoming years.
Mark your calendars for July16-18! Bring your family over to St. Alphonsus, and enjoy the dedication the students, alumni, and faculty members have put towards making this event a celebration to remember.
