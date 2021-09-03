Cody Staples is turning his part-time mechanical service into Hillside Heating and Cooling, now open full-time. Centrally located near Hank’s Corner on Highway 5, he will have close proximity to multiple towns like Langdon, Walhalla, Cavalier, Mountain, Edinburg, and more. Staples will service almost anything he can get his hands on - furnaces, boilers, air conditioners, walk-in coolers, walk-in freezers, in-floor heating, ductwork, new construction, or remodel work. He works in both home and business environments.
Staples grew up south of Mountain, ND, and attended school in Edinburg. After high school he got a job offer from his shop teacher’s son-in-law in Illinois who was looking for temporary summertime help. Staples packed up, left North Dakota, and drove 800 miles to Wadsworth, IL, a town close to the Wisconsin border near Lake Michigan. There he worked in new home construction for about two and a half years.
“It was a good fit,” said Staples. “I found out I’m a natural born trouble-shooter and like to figure out problems.”
Staples wanted to go to school so that he could learn service work, so he attended Northland Community & Technical College in East Grand Forks, Minn. After graduating in 2009, he returned to his boss in Illinois focusing on service work, though still working in new construction. He worked on rooftop equipment, large boilers, and ventilation equipment for McDonald’s, schools, factories, and large churches, traveling all over Illinois.
In 2018 Staples bought his house near Walhalla. In 2019 he moved back and built an addition on the house where he lives with his wife, Mallorie, and their five children. Staples has been working at the Air Force Base and doing service work evenings and weekends. This summer he made the decision to go full-time in his heating and cooling business.
“I’m just trying to fill a need in the community, support my family, and provide good service at a fair price,” said Staples. You can contact him for all your heating and cooling service work needs at 701-370-6962.
