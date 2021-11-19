Mallorie Staples opened Screamin’ Beans Coffee Shop at 402 10th Street in downtown Walhalla on November 4, 2021. Staples got the idea to start a business in early March this year, thinking it would be a good way to get out of the house, meet new people, and still bring her kids to work with her. She operates the shop solo, and November has been busy.
“I am a family-friendly place to come,” said Staples. “For moms that home school and need a break, I have a large playroom. Everyone is welcome.”
You will find regular coffee there as well as many hot and cold favorites such as mochas, cappuccinos, lattes, teas, chai latte, Matcha latte, cold brew iced drinks, frappes, Italian sodas, and hot chocolate.
A staple on her menu will be her breakfast sandwiches. Several options are egg, bacon, peppers, and onions; ham, cheese, and egg; egg white, spinach and tomatoes; and the Meat Daddy that has everything on it. There will also be baked goods like muffins, banana breads, and chocolate oatmeal bars to name a few.
“I do offer birthday parties, because winter parties are hard to plan for kids,” said Staples. “I’ll have a spa theme, a craft theme, and a tea party theme.”
Of course, there will be coffee mugs for sale in the coffee shop, but you will also find many other specialty items and gifts. You can purchase crocheted baby items; ear warmers; and adult, youth, and infant sized t-shirts that Staples creates herself. She also takes special orders.
Pride of Dakota merchandise like bath bombs, candles, necklaces, bracelets, jams, jellies, and craft coffee will be for sale in the store. Another feature is Barefoot Books, a line of children’s books that inspires kids to be compassionate, creative, and curious.
Screamin’ Beans is open Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, and Friday from 7:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m., and on Saturday from 8:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. Follow the Screamin’ Beans Facebook page for special offers, unexpected closings, and other announcements.
