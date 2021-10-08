Andrew Stegman purchased Lorrich Industries in June this past summer. He and the previous owner, Lorne Reimer, have been friends for over 10 years. Reimer mentioned selling Lorrich to Stegman in passing conversation while the friends were mountain biking.
“I don’t think he had any idea I would actually be interested!” exclaims Stegman. “I did not work at Lorrich before purchasing it. I started as an automotive technician and ran a repair shop for a while.” He then moved into mechanical contracting and worked as a millwright - welding, assembling, and installing machinery in various industries such as oil and gas, electricity generation, food production, and ethanol production.
“My time running an automotive shop helped me see that owning a business wasn’t as scary as it can sound,” said Stegman. "My experience leading crews and planning jobs with the millwrights gave me the ability to think ‘big picture’ about things. So when the opportunity presented itself, I already had some of the knowledge needed to move forward.”
Lorrich Industries manufactures hopper bottom bins, aeration systems, and bean ladders with many options to choose from. Stegman is finding the business and location are a good fit.
“I like Lorrich Industries because we build a quality product, and I get to have creative input into the process,” said Stegman. “I also have a passion for small community. It’s exciting to be able to provide good jobs for the area I grew up in.” He believes Lorrich’s reputation and its employees are its strength.
“Lorrich has been in business since the 70’s and has weathered a lot of storms,” he said. “Our name recognition and reputation are a strong place to start from. My people, my team of employees, are really talented and bring a lot to the table. It’s great to work with guys who know what to do without a lot of input from the office.”
Stegman is eager to match buyers up with the perfect product and looking forward to the future.
“We are 100% made in America, and I am excited to have the opportunity to build and improve small communities,” he said. “We are working on some exciting innovations at Lorrich - modular bin skids, plug and play electrical packages, and an exciting line of hunting/small farm equipment to name a few. You can check them out at our website www.lorrich.com, call our office at 701-549-3333, or you can call or text me directly at 701-265-2708. Ask about our on-farm services and line of accessories available for any make or model of bin.”
Stegman’s enthusiasm extends to his home life. He grew up north of Cavalier, ND, not far from the first farm where the Stegman family settled in the 1800’s. He and his wife, Lillian, now live in Cavalier with their five children.
“To me, family is everything,” said Stegman. “My awesome wife stays busier than I do, taking care of our five busy children, homeschooling, and still being able to serve as a sounding board for my ideas! Without her support, this could never have happened.”
Lorrich is located at 9265 State Hwy. 89, on the south side of Highway 5 west of Cavalier. Business hours are Monday – Thursday 7:00 a.m.–4:30 p.m., Friday 7:00 a.m.–12:00 p.m., and closed Saturday and Sunday.
