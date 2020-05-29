As the area leapfrogged through the seasons, seeming to skip spring entirely, when the streets of Langdon left unfinished last fall would be completed was a question everyone wondered. The Langdon City Commission and Moore Engineering’s Andrew Aakre were planning and ready for favorable weather to complete street projects as soon as possible.
“Much of the time in our part of the country, we are just at the mercy of when conditions are fit to begin working on construction projects again. That can range from early April to late May,” Aakre shared.
As residents get set for summer, Aakre shared that there is good news when it comes to the projection for completion dates. Spruce Valley, the contractor for the Phase 2 project which began in 2019, has made good progress thus far through mid-May and is on schedule to complete the project on time for the mid-June deadline.
The work remaining on the Phase 2 project with Spruce Valley is located primarily on 11th Avenue, 3rd Street, 5th Street, and 8th Street. The remaining work for the contractor to tackle is some concrete items - curb and gutter, valley gutters, sidewalks and driveways, but a vast majority of the work left to complete is the asphalt paving and the site restoration/seeding.
“The original plan was to complete all the concrete and the bottom lift of the asphalt paving last fall then wait until this spring to finish with the final top lift of asphalt paving,” Aakre said. “The reason the paving had been planned to be split over two construction seasons is to have a paved surface to drive on through the winter and spring as well as to allow the trenches, where the pipes have been constructed, experience a freeze/thaw cycle and hopefully realize the majority of any trench settling that will occur. That way, major deficiencies can be corrected prior to the final paving being completed.”
However, the unpredictable North Dakota weather brought an early, large snowfall event. This was followed by inclement weather conditions that prevented construction to be able to completed and still get a quality product for the residents of Langdon to drive on over the winter. With that weather delay, the remainder of those items had to wait until this spring. In preparation for the completion of the work in the next few weeks, the contractor is preparing the aggregate base for paving operations and repairing some soft spots and areas that were hit especially hard with the spring snowmelt.
“The contract date for substantial completion of the work is June 12, and currently, the contractor is on schedule. Their current plan is to be paving the streets the week of Memorial Day,” Aakre said.
Meanwhile, Phase 1 work that is left is more than what was hoped for two years after it was suppose to be done. There is still quite a number of outstanding correctional items on the Phase 1 project with Quam Construction that primarily involves 7th Street and 12th Avenue. Generally, the remaining items can be described as concrete and asphalt repairs. There is some curb and gutter, valley gutter, and 7th Street concrete panel repairs on the concrete portion. There are some asphalt corrections to be made as well, primarily on 12th Avenue.
“The schedule of when this work is to be completed is not yet determined. The work remaining is considered ‘correction’ work, so the expense for the correction is to be borne by the contractor,” Aakre stated.
While Langdon and all of North Dakota moves into construction season, crews across the area are experiencing some unique conditions. Aakre explained that due to the early and fast freeze, streets all over the region appear to have been hit especially hard this spring, and Langdon is no different. It is becoming apparent that the City of Langdon is going to have an extremely difficult time keeping up with necessary street repairs within its current budget. The only way to be able to deal with the streets effectively at this point is to look at a city-wide project.
“The streets in Langdon are in a horrible state. Frost boils are especially bad this year. Our crews can only do so much with the dura patch system, and when you figure in how much we spend getting a contractor to do a little bit here, a little bit there, after decades of this you have a giant mess,” Langdon City Commission Chair Jerry Nowatzki said.
The next project that Moore Engineering will be assisting the City of
Langdon with is to evaluate the city’s streets and prepare a recommendation for improvements as well as an estimate of the cost for those improvements. This activity would then lead to a public information and input meeting to discuss the potential project and get feedback from the residents.
“We have commissioned Moore Engineering to do a complete survey of the city streets. When they have results we intend to do another town hall type meeting to get feedback from the residents to see what the cost is and what funding options the residents would be comfortable with,” Nowatzki stated.
The Commission has, for a number of years, been battling how best to handle the streets of Langdon. Because the streets are not going to improve is one of the main reasons the Commission is addressing the condition of the streets now. Aakre stated that the deterioration will continue, and the cost to improve the streets will likely increase with time.
“In addition, street projects do take time to complete as there is a process that is outlined in the North Dakota Century Code. At this point, the earliest a large street project could reasonably be constructed is in the 2021 construction season,” Aakre shared.
The need to address the streets also means finding ways to make the project financially possible. While the Commission has had some talk of utilizing grants or loans, there is also the option of a special assessments. According to Aakre, funds for street projects are typically handled by special assessments and to a much lesser degree, an increase in sales tax revenue. The second option of special assessments is most likely to be the only choice available to the Commission as there is very little grant funding available for streets without either a water or sewer infrastructure component. It was through the U.S.D.A. Rural Development grant that the Commission was able to have funding for Phase 1 and Phase 2 as the projects dove below street level to address aging infrastructure.
“Sometimes there is a way to tap into specialty programs through the DOT that deal with either recreational use or involve a state highway system, but the DOT typically stays away from funding city streets,” Aakre said.
Another program that has been discussed with the City Commission is the infrastructure funding program commonly referred to as the “Prairie Dog Fund.” This fund was established by the legislature last session to help municipalities with infrastructure projects such as streets. Aakre stated that while the amount projected for the city would not provide enough funding to solve every infrastructure need for the City of Langdon, it would certainly help. The problem right now is that the program is funded by oil revenue, and right now, the oil revenue is not being generated very quickly.
“One of the main ways I planned on funding a complete city-wide street project was to use our HB1066 “Prairie Dog” funds. During the winter and early spring the price of oil was tracking very good,” Nowatzki explained. “It looked as though we may get our money early and start with the worst portion of the city. But the bottom fell out of the oil market, and we will have to wait a few more years for that to recover.”
With Moore still in the beginning stages of the next phase, areas that will be focused next for improvement are yet to be determined. What is available is the two ways that the city can move forward with an improvement plan. Aakre explained that there are really two trains of thought when it comes to street improvements. One is to improve the worst areas first. The other is to improve the areas that can still be salvaged before they need to be completely replaced and cost much more to do so.
The Langdon City Commission along with Moore Engineering thanks the residents of Langdon for their continued support and understanding as these projects near completion. The commissioners and Moore look forward to input concerning the next steps of improvement to the streets of Langdon.
