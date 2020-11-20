Frankie Stremick was hired as the new Deputy Auditor for Cavalier County and started October 26, 2020. Prior to coming to work for the County, she was the Deputy Auditor for the City of Langdon for 4 ½ years. “I don’t think I could’ve started at a better time,” said Stremick. “I got my feet wet early on with the General Election which was quite the learning experience. I look forward to learning much more.”
The Deputy Auditor is in charge of payroll, accounts payable, general office duties, gathering of township information/reporting, assists with administration of the election, communication with the County Commission, and all other functions of the Auditor’s office. “I like the variety of tasks that I have,” said Stremick. “It keeps me on my toes and I enjoy getting to work in an office with my co-workers.”
County Auditor Lisa Gellner is pleased with the addition of Stremick to the Auditor’s Office. “She is going to be a great addition to the courthouse staff,” said Gellner. “Frankie comes to the Auditor’s office with a well-rounded background in both accounting and payroll.”
Stremick is originally from Arizona. She and her family moved to Langdon in 2014. When not at work, she loves spending time with them. “Between my husband and kids they keep me pretty busy,” she said. “I did not grow up in Langdon but I am happy that my kids Connor and Ava will get the opportunity to grow up here. We live in a great community.”
