The Langdon Blades girls hockey team has three girls that have been invited by the North Dakota Amateur Hockey Association (NDAHA) to compete in the USA Girls High School National Tournament held in Omaha, Neb. on April 15-19.
For team North Dakota, local team players selected to compete are: Anne Kleven (left) will play defense - she had one goal and two assists on the year, along with 12 penalty minutes, is from Grand Forks, and played for the Blades this season; Abby Forest (middle) will play as a forward - she had 22 goals, 8 assists, along with 46 penalty minutes on the year; and Alexa Schneider will play as a forward - she finished with 11 goals, 12 assists, and 14 penalty minutes.
The Langdon Blades finished the season with a record of 12 wins, 10 losses, and 3 ties. They finished the state tournament in 6th place out of 10 teams. Our Langdon Blades are a very young team with a total of 13 players, none of them being seniors.
“Each and every one of the players are outstanding players and great teammates which added to the success of the girls who were chosen to play for Team North Dakota,” Coach Jeff Schneider said, "with a special mention for our goaltender who added to the success of the team with 871 saves on the year and a goal saves percentage of .931."
The three players selected were evaluated and competitively selected to play on Team North Dakota by the league coaches and administrators competing throughout NDAHA Girls High School League. All three players are expected to lead the team and be major contributors for the successful tournament come April.
The NDAHA National Tournament is for all USA high school leagues in the country and is a unique opportunity for the Langdon players. It is a great honor for the three Langdon Blades players that were chosen to participate on the 16-player team to represent team North Dakota.
“It all starts with teamwork and dedication, without either - this would not have been possible," Coach Schneider remarked.
We would like to formally congratulate our Langdon Blades and the three selected to Team North Dakota on a wonderful season and the best of wishes in their upcoming tournament. Keep up the dedication and teamwork!
