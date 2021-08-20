Tips for Starting Kindergarten
They’re growing up fast, Mom and Dad! The first day of kindergarten is a bittersweet day when our babies go off to big-kid school on their own. It’s going to be tough, but there are ways for everyone to get through it in one piece. Here are some tips from ReadingRockets.org and the Illinois Early Learning Project.
GET ACQUAINTED
As early as you can, visit the kindergarten classroom your child’s going to be in. Talk to the teacher and walk around the school to give your child a good idea of all the fun they have ahead of them. Locate important places like the playground, cafeteria, and bathrooms. Next, as the big day approaches, talk it out. Ask your child what they think kindergarten will be like. Be prepared to answer questions about learning materials and schedules.
IT’S OK TO BE NOT OK
Let your student know it’s OK to be anxious about the first day of kindergarten. They may be having some big feelings, and that’s OK, too. Be there for them as they talk it out with you. Don’t discount their fears and feelings, even though they may seem trivial to you. What kind of backpack they have and what it’s like on the school bus are big things to them.
TAKE IT SERIOUSLY
Show your student that you’re interested in what they do, even in kindergarten. Ask them who they played with, what books they read, and what they learned that day. Read the teacher’s notes and keep open lines of communication so you can both send the message that school is important. Start instilling that now, and you won’t regret it later.
Tips for Middle School
Ah, middle school. That time of raging hormones and existential crises. For most parents (and kids), middle school has gotten a bad rap for being, to put it mildly, a difficult time in everyone’s life, but it doesn’t have to be that way. Here are some tips from KidsHealth.org for making the middle school years a success.
GET INVOLVED
A not-so-secret key to success in any school is for the parents to be involved. This means attending events like back-to-school night and par- ent-teacher conferences every time they’re offered. Get to know your child’s teachers and administrators and their expectations for life in middle school. Establish clear channels of communication to help give your student the support they need for success.
VISIT THE SCHOOL
While you’re at the school, get to know the physical layout of the school. Know where important locations are like the front office, cafeteria, gym, athletic fields, and any special use spaces, like the media room or music room. Also get to know the school’s online presence. Get familiar with the website and bookmark things like the school calendar, special events pages, testing dates, grades, and homework assignments. Follow the school on social media, including any clubs or athletics your child may be participating in.
HOMEWORK EXPECTATIONS Middle school homework may be a little more intense than your child was used to in elementary school. Prepare your student to devote more after-school time to completing assignments. Make sure they have a quiet, distraction-free place (yep, no phone or TV) place to do homework and study, and check on them from time to time to see how they’re doing while they’re working. Have regular talks with your student about the work they’re doing in school and what assignments are coming up to avoid last-minute surprises.
FOSTER ORGANIZATION SKILLS
Organization skills have to be learned and practiced. Help your child set up a system to keep them on track in middle school. Have them organize class information and assignments in binders, notebooks, or folders and teach them how to use a calendar to track how they’re spending their time. Include non-academic commitments, too. Lists can be an effective way to make sure everything gets done. In addition to keeping a calendar, have your child make lists of things they need to do and prioritize them.
