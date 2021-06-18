The Rendezvous Region in northeastern North Dakota offers many spaces, roadways, and trails in Park River, Grafton, Cavalier, Langdon, Walhalla, and Icelandic State Park for the cycling enthusiast. Low traffic and excellent roads throughout the region make for great cross-country bike trips when planting or harvesting is not active.
The Tour de Rendezvous Region is a summer cycling event that started in 2017 as a way to promote tourism and showcase the beauty and outdoor activities in the area. Past participants have been from Minnesota, Canada, and all around North Dakota, including Bismarck, Fargo, and Grand Forks.
“If you have not biked on the open highways, you should definitely try it,” said Tour organizer Nathan Smith. “It’s pretty cool to be surrounded by green fields and just the sound of nature!”
This year the Tour de Rendezvous Region will be held on Saturday, June 26, starting at 10:00 a.m. There will be a 32-mile route and a 60-mile route. Both routes will begin and end at Boyd Block at the intersection of 3rd Street and 8th Avenue in Langdon. The 32-mile route will go from Langdon to the Canadian Border and back. The 60-mile route will do the same and then continue on to Nekoma and back. Water, energy bars, granola bars, and bananas will be available along the routes.
“Boyd Block should be a great start and finish area to eat and grab a beer at the Eagles,” said Smith. Langdon Eagles will be selling sloppy joes and hot ham and cheese sandwiches after the ride. Smith’s sister, Heather, is providing homemade monster cookies!
Smith advises beginners to get used to sitting in a bike seat for an extended period of time before going on a long ride. He said that if you can avoid the discomfort of the seat, it makes for a much better ride! You can start with the shorter ride, and if you feel up to it, you can attempt to do the longer route. The top three male and female riders for each route will be acknowledged.
Registration is open now through Friday, Jun 25, at 9:00 p.m. Central Time at https://www.bikereg.com/tour-rr#Notes. The cost to participate is $20 for adults and $10 for youth 15 and under. All participants will be required to sign a waiver when they register. T-shirts for the event are available for $10 each in men’s sizes S, M, L, XL, and XXL. You can purchase a Tour de Rendezvous Region t-shirt even if you are not riding.
The event is organized and planned by Smith, founder of On Prairie Software in Walhalla, along with Mathew McFadden from Grand Forks, Bill Crosby from Bill’s Bikes & Stuff in Cavalier, and Chalmer Dettler from Farmers & Merchants State Bank in Langdon. These businesses, along with Nodak Insurance Company in Cavalier, sponsor the ride.
The Tour de Rendezvous Region also has a Facebook page where you will find posts about the event, a link to the registration site, and photos from past rides. June 26 is approaching fast, so register and order your t-shirt now. Come to Langdon, and join the fun!
