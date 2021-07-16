Steven Ames and Craig Schommer are organizing the Annual Tractor Cruise set to hit the road on Wednesday, July 21. This year the cruise will start in Calio, drive to Nekoma, and end in Langdon.
A tractor cruise is a group of tractors that form a sort of convoy and drive from one destination to another. They happen all over North Dakota and the United States. You can find them online or hear about them on RFD TV. Some are benefits to raise money for food pantries or other charities, some are fundraisers for agricultural education, and some are just for fun.
Winston Johnson started this tractor cruise when the Prairie Winds and Power Show was discontinued around 2006. Cruises in the past have been from Calio to Starkweather and back, or from Calio to Cando and back. About 3 years ago Johnson passed it on to Ames and Schommer.
Tractors should be 50 years old or older and in good mechanical condition. They must display a Slow Moving Vehicle (SMV) sign at the back of the tractor, and drivers must follow all local, state and federal traffic laws.
“As a rule we get 20 to 25 participants,” said Ames, “but we always welcome more.” Most come from Cavalier, Towner and Ramsey Counties.
Those wishing to participate should meet at the Calio Bar between 10:00 and 11:00 a.m. After lunch at the bar, drivers will head to the Pain Reliever in Nekoma for refreshments and a break.
The final stretch will take everyone to Langdon. The line of tractors will make a swing through Maple Manor for the residents to see the old tractors, drive to Langdon Implement, and then park in the FM Bank parking lot to display the tractors. The evening will wrap up at the Langdon Eagles Club for supper.
The deadline to enter is the day of the cruise but the earlier the better. Contact Steven Ames at 701-682-5586 or 701-370-1605 or Craig Schommer at 701-682-5149 or 701-370-1284. The entry fee is only $10. All meals, snacks and beverages are your own responsibility.
“It’s a great stress reliever,” said Ames. “If you have an old tractor and have never participated in a tractor cruise, I strongly encourage anyone to participate and give it a try. You will have a blast!”
