Trade deals have been a huge agenda item for the Trump administration. The last six months has seen massive progress made in the creation of new trade deals with the United States' leading trade partners of China, Canada, Mexico, and Japan.
The biggest win for the administration and U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer is the completion of a phase one trade deal with China. The agreement signed on January 15 will start to see market response as soon as early February according to North Dakota State University Agribusiness and Applied Economics Associate Professor Frayne Olson. Over the next two years, China has agreed to purchase an additional $40- $50 billion worth of U.S. ag products.
“This agreement is very important for our farmers and ranchers, as China has agreed to purchase $40-$50 billion in agriculture products as well as reduce barriers,” said Senator John Hoeven, chairman of the Senate Agriculture Appropriations Committee and a member of the Senate Agriculture Committee. “We’ve repeatedly made the case to the Administration about the importance of securing ag purchases as part of any agreement with China, because we need to recapture the Chinese market for crops like soybeans, as well as expand it for products like beef. This phase one agreement is good for our producers and our economy.”
The phase one trade deal covers a broad area for China to purchase U.S. goods. The deal focused on agriculture, manufacturing, goods and services with more contested areas of trade to be addressed in the phase two deal. While there are specific targets or minimums for certain commodities, the big gross target remains the $32 billion at the end of the two years with no set amount for a year and no clear indication of what happens after the two years is up.
“What do we know for sure versus what do we think or what people expect to happen [is uncertain],” Olson said. “We do know that China will have the ability to buy what they want when they want to so long as they reach the totals. The totals are in dollar amounts and not in quantities.”
What remains unknown is the specific target amount for each commodity. The increase of up to $50 billion is based on baseline information from 2017 trade. The agriculture portion is part of an overall commitment by China to increase purchases of all U.S. goods over a 2017 baseline by $200 billion over the next two years. The trade war data for exports into China showed that the country purchased approximately $124 billion of U.S. ag products during 2019. The additional purchases that are expected should be easy for China to achieve.
Because there are no set amounts for what will be purchased by the Chinese from the U.S. ag sector, the guessing game for what will sell has begun. There are a few theories on what commodities the Chinese will pursue hardest. One will, of course, be soybeans and as to what other commodities will see a surge in interest, one in particular sticks out to Olson.
“In my view, and I’ve been talking about this for awhile now, I do think spring wheat, in particular, is going to benefit from this agreement,” Olson said.
China may produce twice the amount of wheat that the United States does, but that is in hard red winter or soft red winter wheat. Coupled with the fact that the Chinese government sits on the largest stockpile of wheat, the need to move the old supply of lower protein wheat is best done by blending it with the higher protein of imported spring wheat.
Canada is another option for the Chinese to pursue as a supplier of the spring wheat, but that is unlikely as relations between the two countries is complicated. Beginning in December 2018, when Canada arrested Chinese telecommunications giant Huawei Technologies Chief Financial Officer Meng Wanzhou at the request of the U.S., the two countries have had an increasingly tense relationship that has spilled over to trade.
Despite the easier path for U.S. ag products, concerns over the stability of the phase one agreement with China are prevalent. Phase one took about a year despite dealing with what is considered the “easy stuff” in U.S. - China trade. As negotiations progress for phase two, experts like Olson are cautious in their optimism as the potential for the phase one deal to be used as a bargaining chip by one nation or the other to secure better agreements. Add in the upcoming presidential election and the negotiations on a phase two deal become even tougher.
“With China we didn’t really have a trade agreement. What we know as of today - it’s an improvement. It’s more clarification. It’s going to make it easier for the U.S. and China to trade back and forth on agricultural products,” Olson said. “So in that case it would be a win, recognizing that there has been some heartburn and some damage done leading up to that.”
The USMCA (United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement) trade deal also means a lot for the agricultural industry and its producers. The deal has made U.S. dairy arguably the biggest winner in the ag division of the deal. The life-line cast from the deal will help the sinking industry. In terms of the grain producers, this particular trade deal may have a longer term benefit for North Dakota.
“One of the pieces of that agreement was on gene editing, not gene modification (GMO), but gene editing. Gene editing is a little bit different technology, and the agreement made authorization or synchronized the science behind approval for these new gene edited crops,” Olson said.
Wheat is a crop that has a lot of potential for gene editing with a lot of research being done. This would also make Mexico an increased buyer as a lot of U.S. wheat is currently going there as well.
The Japanese trade deal that was completed last fall placed the U.S. on equal tariff footing with Canada and Australia making it easier for U.S. wheat and beef to have access to the Japanese market. This new deal now brings U.S. commodities onto equal footing whereas before the members of the CPTPP were given a preference.
“We’re grateful to President Trump and Ambassador Lighthizer for their efforts to eliminate trade barriers, improve market access and provide additional certainty to our ag producers, manufacturers and innovators, while also securing greater protections for intellectual property and technology transfers. Along with the U.S.-Mexico-Canada Agreement and the U.S.-Japan Trade Agreement signed last October, this [China] deal move us in the right direction toward fixing imbalances and ensuring fairer trade for all Americans," North Dakota Governor Doug Burgum said.
While the three successes have brought good news to the embroiled administration, there is a few more trade deals that Olson believes will be the next to be tackled. Trade with one of the United States' closest allies is currently under strain as the United Kingdom undergoes Brexit. Once completed, the expectation is for U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson and U.S. President Donald Trump to begin negotiations for a U.S. - U.K. deal.
“I expect U.S.- Great Britain to start negotiating fairly quickly after the Brexit is completed,” Olson stated.
After that, the global market has a few more possible deals to be made. One is with the European Union and the other with India. These negotiations will take much longer than any of the other trade negotiations. With the European Union, agricultural trade will be a sticking point, and the trade deal with India will be delayed due to the political climate of India being very complex.
“I think it all depends on motivation,” Olson believes.
At this time, making predictions is tough and challenging for industry experts as they try to determine what would be the best outcome for the countries involved. Estimations of trade deal impact begins with looking back at data sets and then attempting predictions as to what would happen without a trade agreement or with different changes to a deal that is already in place.
“To try and compare what hypothetically may have happened without it is really, really tough stuff, “Olson stated.
There are economists that do take on these challenging attempts at estimation using what is known to create the most likely scenario and comparisons. This, however, takes a lot of assumptions, is “really tricky stuff” and, at this point, Olson believes it is too early to attempt.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.