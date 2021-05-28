The Langdon Sheriff’s Department recently hired two new employees. Lorraine Gage’s first day of employment was March 24, 2021. Gage has been in the emergency or health field for quite some time, including being a CNA for the Cavalier County Memorial Hospital (1986-present), Langdon Ambulance Squad as an EMT (1986-present), Cavalier County Search and Rescue Squad (1991-present and was one of the founders involved in starting the organization), Altru/Yorhom Medical Essentials (1995-present), and Langdon Fire Department (2017-present). Now, adding to her resume, she is employed at the Cavalier County Sheriff’s Office as a 911 dispatcher and corrections officer. Lorraine is looking forward, with much dedication, to helping others to the best of her ability. Her previous experiences have greatly influenced her success with many excellent teachers and instructors. She has a tremendous amount of things on her plate but loves what she does.
“I am proud to serve my community,” Gage said.
Julia Shirek’s first day of employment was February 8, 2021. Julia has been in the field for nearly a year now, starting in Pembina County as a correctional officer. The following July, they were in need of another dispatcher. Julia was hesistant to train as she would face nerves of a learning a new field with different challenges. With the help of her amazing coworkers and boss, she quickly fell in love with dispatching and everything that it entails. Julia has wanted to work in the emergency field for quite some time. Dispatching, however, had never crossed her mind. Now, Julia cannot imagine doing anything else. She plans to be a dispatcher for the foreseeable future with Cavalier County and see where it takes her.
“I can honestly say that I love my job and coworkers, and I am very grateful that they gave me the opportunity to start my journey with them.” Shirek commented.
