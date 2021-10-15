United and Turtle Mountain Communications (“United”) announced that they have promoted Steve Swanson to become the organization’s next Chief Executive Officer and General Manager effective September 30, 2021. Swanson will lead the organization in continuing its long history of success in providing voice, broadband, and video services to its membership in northeast and north central North Dakota. Steve most recently served as the Chief Operating Officer of United, where he has been employed since 2002.
According to Lorne Field, United Communications Board Chairman, “Steve Swanson epitomizes the strong employee team that we are very lucky to have here at United. The Board is very excited for the opportunity to promote from within our excellent organization and reward Steve’s dedication to the company and to our cooperative membership.”
Swanson, a resident of Rolla, ND, is a graduate of Lake Region State College and has extensive experience in assessing, deploying, and supporting today’s information technology. He has quickly progressed through the United organization in several technical and managerial roles during his years with the company.
“I am just incredibly grateful for the opportunity and the challenge that the Board has given me. I look forward to working with our great United team to continue building on our success and exceeding the service expectations of our members. Our industry continues to evolve rapidly and provide many new opportunities. It is an exciting time to be in the telecommunications and broadband industry,” Swanson said.
Steve Swanson replaced Perry Oster, who retired from the CEO position September 30. The United Board and employees thank Oster for his excellent service to the organization.
