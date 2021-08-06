United Methodist Church in Langdon has called Pastor Robert Blackburn to serve as minister to the congregation. His appointment to United Methodist is his first call.
”I have always loved being a part of a church community, and I knew early in my life that God was calling me to ministry,” said Blackburn, “but as many do, I ignored it for years before finally answering the call in 2019.”
Blackburn is currently enrolled in online classes through Oklahoma Wesleyan University. He is beginning his third year of a four-year bachelor’s degree in ministry and leadership and hopes to continue his education though Sioux Falls Seminary. Recently he was part of a group of eleven candidates of ministry to complete the licensing school to become a local licensed pastor.
Blackburn is originally from Sioux Falls, SD, and has lived there all his life with the exception of two years in the Fargo-Moorhead area. There, he met his wife, Lea, who is from Hope, ND. He and Lea have been married 24 years. The Blackburns have four children: James 21, Jessica 16, Makayla 14, and Tommy 13. James resides in Sioux Falls.
Pastor Blackburn is a Minnesota Vikings football fan and enjoys most sports, listening to music, talking, walks with their two dogs, and doing many things with family and friends. He loves sharing God's love with others, being a part of a church community, and serving others in Christ’s name.
“We are honored to be a part of Langdon UMC and also the entire Langdon community,” said Blackburn. “We have received nothing less than great hospitality, kindness and friendship since arriving and look forward to serving the Langdon community in any way we can. As the Methodist founder John Wesley says, ‘Do no harm. Do good. Stay in love with God.’ ”
