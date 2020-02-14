For those unable to come to Langdon Area School District activities occurring in the gym, a brand new service is being offered courtesy of the Cardinal Sports Boosters. With the Boosters support, the school is now able to provide online streaming of games and events like concerts.
“Having the streaming service is great as it allows Cardinals fans from outside of our local community to watch all of our Cardinal activities. We are thankful for the Cardinal Sports Boosters for their help in providing this opportunity,” LASD Athletic Director Ethen Askvig said.
The online streaming of the Cardinal activities from the high school gym is possible thanks to the NFHS Network. This joint venture among the National Federation of State High School Associations (NFHS), its member state associations and PlayOn! Sports brings high school sports and activities to you.
“We plan to utilize this platform to cover all of the events held in our gym, and as events are recorded we will have access to place them on our local Cardinal Vision,” Askvig shared.
The NFHS Network is based in Indianapolis, Ind., and celebrates and showcases the unique accomplishments of students whether they are a student-athlete participating in the 27 different sports covered by the Network or one of the student broadcasters from schools around the country that produce events through the School Broadcast Program. All the action and events are brought to fans across the country thanks to a Pixellot camera.
“Many graduates, grandparents and Cardinal fans from across the United States will now be able to watch the many great activities that we host in our gym- everything from volleyball and basketball games to the elementary and high school concerts,” Askvig stated.
“A benefit of the Pixellot camera and partnership with the NFHS Network is that the camera functions by itself. It does not require an individual to man the camera, but through technology, it is able to follow the live action providing a great angle to fans.”
Another benefit to the camera is that finding volunteers to film the elementary, middle school and JV games was difficult. With the installation of the Pixellot camera, that issue has been solved and provides the opportunity for all levels to be covered. LASD is not alone in this adaptation of technology. Currently, 24 other North Dakota schools are enrolled in the service.
Askvig shared that LASD has also entered into a partnership with United Communications and Cardinal Vision as well. Currently, viewers can watch replays of home and away activities, check lunch menus, and get other school related information on that channel.
“Our business teacher, Mr. Groth, and his multimedia class have done a great job with the content on the channel, and we expect that to only increase as we learn more each day. Overall, the online streaming through the NFHS Network and the Cardinal Vision partnership with United Communications are exciting opportunities for our school to share so many of the great things that our students and staff are doing here at Langdon Area Schools,” Askvig said.
You can now watch your Cardinal participate in sporting events on your computer, mobile device, tablet, or through NFHS Network Live App whenever and wherever you want. To watch games from your computer, your computer will need to meet the following minimum requirements:
• Windows Vista or above, Mac OSX 10.6 or above
• Safari 5+, or current versions of Firefox and Chrome
• Adobe Flash Player
• Download speed of 1.0 Mbps or above.
“A subscription is required for fans to watch Live or On Demand sporting events, however, any concerts or other activities that are held will be streamed through the platform for free,” Askvig explained. To subscribe to the NFHS Network, simply go to www.nfhsnetwork.com/subscribe/retail and select the All-Access Monthly Plan. You will need a valid email to create an account.
As for Cardinal Vision, which is made possible through a partnership with United Communications, turn to channel 578 if you are a United Communications customer and enjoy the many recorded Cardinal activities for free!
