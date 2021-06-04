Pastor Jonathon Waterbury has accepted a call to serve Emmanuel Evangelical in Langdon. He moved into the parsonage in late April and began his ministry here in May.
Waterbury was born and raised in Flint, Michigan. He attained a Bachelor of Arts in Pre-Seminary Studies from Kuyper College in Grand Rapids, Michigan. He earned his Master of Arts in Christian Apologetics in 2017 from Biola University, a Christian university in La Mirada, California. He returned to Michigan to intern at The River Church in Davison, his home church. After about a year of searching, he accepted the call to Emmanuel.
Waterbury loves preaching and teaching God’s word and the relational aspects of a new community.
“I like getting to know people from a different culture,” he said. “Where I grew up, it wasn’t agricultural.”
After being in Langdon for about a month, Waterbury likes many things about the community.
“I am enjoying the small-town feel,” he said, “and I enjoy random people waving as I drive by.” No stranger to cold, he said the wind and the wind chill will be the big difference between here and where he grew up. He is a big basketball fan and roots for the Boston Celtics and also enjoys watching movies, bowling, and reading.
Waterbury invites you to join him on Sunday or tune in to his daily devotional on Facebook.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.