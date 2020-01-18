Summertime in Cavalier County is always busy, and 2019 was no different. July, of course, kicked off celebrations for Independence Day with Walhalla’s celebration extending over four days and Langdon’s Emmanuel Evangelical Church holding their now annual community fireworks show.
Things to see in the area were spotlighted in July as well with features on Frost Fire Summer Theatre’s production of ‘Life could be a Dream’ and the Sarles American Legion Memorial monument.
Celebrating accomplishments were FCCLA advisor Amy Kram, who was named the National FCCLA Educated Adviser. Local youth, Marcus Iverson, also had a lot to be proud of as he was named to the National Farmers Union Youth Advisory Council by his peers at the National Farmers Union All-States Leadership Camp. April Kratcha built upon her already excellent cheerleading abilities when she attended Cheer Hawaii USA. The invitational was a prep for those going into college cheerleading. The Methodist Youth Group also did some traveling during July. Kaylee Kemp, Dameon Bernstrom and Dustin Gilseth traveled to Kansas City with their adviser, Jolene Halldorson.
There was also good news in the business sector with Derak Mostoller announcing he would be serving the area with his electrician business. The Langdon Day Care Center found a new director in Jennifer Schroeder. Schroeder was previously a teacher and took over for long-time director Jackie Thom.
August was the time when harvest efforts started to get rolling. The month featured an in-depth look at industrial hemp and its potential for the area - from how to become licensed and the regulations for growing to the actual growing of the crop to the final stage of what the market for it looks like.
The Republican showcases the communities it serves, and August featured the Sarles pool which was re-opened following renovations. Steve Anderson was front and center as he shared his duties and his vision for the North Dakota American Legion as the Commander-elect.
The saga of the social service redesign and the tough spot that it put Cavalier County in was consistent front page news. From meetings with North Dakota Human Services Department to meetings with Walsh and Pembina County, the decision to become the host county for the zone was made in mid-August.
The Northern Lights Arts Council brought the 1000 print summer to the Langdon area. Kids were able to create their own stamp artwork during the event. There were four Langdon Area High School musicians who participated in the Northern Ambassadors of Music tour. The vocalists were Lizzie Muhs and Kaydee Koistinen. The band had instrumentalists Raquel Bata, who plays the clarinet, and Hannah Lundeby with her baritone.
The teachers got their chance to shine with new teachers for area schools being introduced to the area. St. Alphonsus announced their new school administrator as being Langdon native Carrie Hope.
In September, the focus on schools continued. The Langdon Area Elementary School shared how the newly purchased LabLearner STEM Lab was bringing the science curriculum up-to-date. The schools also shared with the community their crisis plans which are based on A.L.I.C.E. Both Langdon Area School District (LASD) and Munich follow the program. St. Alphonsus also has an updated plan in place in the case of an emergency event.
It was during the last part of September that LASD pleaded with district voters to support the passage of a measure that would fund needed updates to the elementary school heating and air system and also provide security updates to both schools.
The Langdon Area FCCLA Chapter announced that they would continue to have the Snack Shop for the students of LAHS. The Snack Shop helps the school meet the USDA’s Smart Snack guidelines.
Another Langdon cheerleader, Breana Wagner, received national recognition as she made the UCA All-American cheer team. Wagner would go on to perform with other cheerleaders from around the country at the Philadelphia Thanksgiving Day parade.
Helping local athletes, specifically in hockey, brought gaming to Sporty’s Bar and Grill. The Langdon Hockey Boosters began raising money through blackjack and pigwheel at the local haunt in mid-September.
LbarP Equine Ranch was a feature feel-good story for the area as owner Leon Pederson explained why he brings his horses to area care centers, Maple Manor and Osnabrock Community Living Center (OCLC). The OCLC welcomed a new Director of Nursing as Janie Schill joined the staff.
Salem Bible Church of Munich welcomed their new pastor, Don Barsness, and his wife, Marla, to town in September. Also announcing a new endeavour was Abby Borchardt. Borchardt began serving the area as a realtor for Greenberg Realty based in Grand Forks. Cavalier County Memorial Hospital was awarded a grant to bring in state of the art x-ray equipment to better serve their patients. The equipment was installed and up and running by early September.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.