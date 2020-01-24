The final three months of 2019 - October, November, and December- had a lot to offer readers- from local news like the Langdon Area School District and early winter storms to international and historical news.
October began with bad news for LASD as the school’s campaign to garner enough support for a mill levy increase for building projects failed. LASD joined a growing list of school in need of updates to their facility that failed to meet the 60 percent of voter agreement.
The biggest news to hit the October presses was the United States finalizing and entering into a trade deal with Japan. The minor trade agreement brings American agriculture onto equal footing with Canada and Australia in the Japanese market.
October hosted the first big winter storm that would become a monthly trend for the winter. The storm began brewing on Wednesday, October 9 before dropping a staggering two feet of snow over Thursday and Friday. The storm was christened a winter cyclone by the National Weather Service in Grand Forks. The storm had a significant impact on not only the area’s day to day life but also on the Phase 2 City of Langdon street project. The project had been in its final stages with paving being the remaining task. Moore Engineering’s Andrew Aakre explained that the heavy moisture already in the soil coupled with the heavy snow was a challenge. If the snow could be moved, he felt further construction was hopeful and be able to be finish. Sadly, this would not be the case.
Two years of trouble finding a market followed by very poor harvest conditions brought an uptick in farmland sales. Local banks and well-known auctioneers that serve the area noted that the interest rates were down, providing those with the means to buy a good opportunity.
November featured Burdett “Bert” Saxlund, a veteran of the Korean War, as one of the latest area veterans to participate in the Veteran Honor Flight. Saxlund shared his experience of the program along with some of his memories of the Korean War.
American Legion Riders Post #98 hosted an EMT appreciation supper that also had a guest speaker. Chris South, a 25-year veteran of EMS, told the story of how he almost didn’t make it after attempting suicide. The presentation was called “Dead Inside”, and the reason Smith named it that was because that is how he felt.
Two area veterans also shared their story. Jerry and Lisa Nowatzki owe their marriage to the Navy as it was during their time in service that they met. The Nowatzki’s explained how life in the military is different when both spouses serve or have experience as a service member.
LASD found its way to the front page for a good and bad reason. The good reason was to celebrate Dustin Gilseth being named District FCCLA President. The bad news was that the school had deficit spent $1.2 million in three years.
The Langdon City Commission had regular appearances in the Cavalier County Republican, but for the November 18 issue, they found space on the front page. The Commission had been reviewing city ordinance 6.0105 for most of the year with the ordinance making an appearance every few meetings. The ordinance garnered a lot of attention from area businesses and brought in over half a dozen business owners to petition the Commission to review and make changes to it.
Cavalier County Memorial Hospital welcomed a new Chief Financial Officer, William Van Noy. Van Noy has extensive experience with rural facilities having traveled around the country as a consultant before settling in Langdon.
The LASD Cardinals Football team achieved a new milestone. The team and coaching staff added another Class A football championship title to their record. The team beat Bishop Ryan in a stunning 42-14 victory on November 15 at the Fargodome.
Osnabrock got their bin back. Jolene Halldorson opened Little Helga’s Barley Bin and Bakery to serve the area residents not only some American breakfast but also delicious Icelandic treats.
The fall of 2019 also saw the battle of rural Cavalier County taking on the federal government’s Custom and Border Protections. The CBP had attempted to reduce the hours of the Maida port which brought significant backlash and the rallying of support from North Dakota’s senators and congressman. Locals won out, and the Maida Port of Entry hours remained the same.
In a one-two punch the LASD Cardinal Volleyball team brought home another championship to the district in less than two weeks. The Lady Cards made good on their fifth trip to state in a row to bring home the State B volleyball championship.
As producers looked into 2020, the new requirements for farm exemption in the state of North Dakota were examined. Cavalier County Tax Director Steph Bata explained in detail what producers now needed to qualify and how they could apply for the tax exemption.
St. Alphonsus Catholic Church welcomed a new deacon. Deacon Eric Seitz joined the St. Alphonsus congregation and will be staying in the area until at least June of 2020.
To mark the anniversary of Pearl Harbor, local World War II veterans shared their story. Ronald Olson and Richard Lorenz shared stories from their time in the service.
The North Forty found new owners in Jason and Stacey Decker. The couple renamed the establishment The Upper Decker and has big plans as they continue to serve the Milton area as the local watering hole.
The 22nd Annual Canola Expo brought a lot of new information to the area producers that attended. From updates on diseases and pests to new equipment to make harvest easier and safer, the event had a lot to offer.
LASD sent several of their high schoolers to the University of North Dakota to participate in the 9th Annual Near Space Challenge. The students conducted their own space-based, NASA relevant research on board the helium-filled high altitude balloon that they sent up nearly 19 miles above the Earth’s surface.
The Ultimate Gym in Cavalier made an ultimate fundraising effort for three area kids that are facing medical challenges. Gym owner Kent Schulchter teaches Tae Kwon Do, and the fall session held a board break-a-thon raising over $13,000 to assist the families with medical-related expenses.
Cavalier County Health District welcomed a new nurse to their staff. Courtney Howatt began assisting in the office in November. Frost Fire also welcomed a new season and a new face; Natalie Gebur took over the general manager duties. The Langdon Activity Center also found a new manager with Chelsea Graber.
The final paper of 2019 was filled with good cheer. The American Legion Riders Post #98 used the money that had been raised all year long to purchase and donate gifts to area families in need. The Legion Riders didn’t stop there with their ride of good cheer as they also provided fully paid weekend, out-of-town hotel stays to three families whose children are facing medical battles.
Tucker Regner shared his experience from attending the National 4-H Congress in Atlanta, Georgia. Regner spent several days learning and meeting new people from across the country.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.