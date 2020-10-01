Funeral services will be held at the Parkway Funeral Service Chapel in Bismarck at 2:00 p.m. on Monday, October 5, 2020, for Adelene L. (Addie) Kepler, 95, who went home to be with her Lord and Savior on September 29, 2020. Visitation will be held on Sunday, October 4 from 1-3 p.m. and from 1-2 p.m. on Monday.
Burial will be in the Sunset Memorial Gardens in Bismarck.
Adelene Lenore Lundely was born March 4, 1925, at Osnabrock, the daughter of Henry and Janetta Lundeby. She graduated from Osnabrock High School in 1943. She attended State University and began her teaching career in the North Dakota towns of Starkweather and Larimore. She married Harold Kepler on August 29, 1948. They lived in Grand Forks and Larimore and Evanston, Ill. before moving to Bismarck in 1953. Both of them were employed as teachers in the Bismarck Public Schools. She taught at Saxvik Elementary School for 31 years and completed her 37 year teaching career in Bismarck. She received her Bachelor of Science Degree from the University of Mary in Bismarck in 1972, graduating with honors then continued to take graduate courses towards a Master’s Degree in Education. Most of her life was devoted to her family and her teaching career. She became a member of McCabe United Methodist Church in 1953, where she served on various church committees and taught Sunday School classes. She was also a member of the United Methodist Women, McCabe Circles, Bismarck Education Association, North Dakota Education Association, National Education Association, Missouri Slope Shrine Auxiliary, Bismarck-Mandan Retired Teachers and the North Dakota Retired Teachers’ Association. Most of her time was spent with her students at school, but she also participated in chaperoning her husband’s Bismarck Century High School Band tours and enjoyed entertaining the Patriot Band members.
Adelene is survived by her son, Keith (Phyllis) Kepler, Bismarck; her sister, Eileen Fahnlander, Fargo; her brothers, Marvin (Jeanette) Lundeby, Osnabrock and Curt (Pat) Lundeby, Sioux Falls, S.D.; and a cousin, Miles (Loretta) Sonstegaard, Fayetteville, AR.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Harold, in 1989; her parents; brothers and sisters-in-law Cecil (Mary) Lundeby and Arnold (Margaret) Lundeby, and brother Kenneth Lundeby; sister Vivian Johnson; sister and brother-in-law Evelyn (Wallace) Rude; brother-in-law William Fahnlander; nephews Greg and Scott Lundeby; and cousin, Ivan Sonstegaard.
The family prefers memorials to the McCabe United Methodist Church, 1030 N 6th Street, Bismarck ND 58501 or Bismarck Cancer Center, 500 N 8th Street, Bismarck ND 58501.
