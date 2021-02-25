A private Mass of Christian Burial will be held on March 5, 2021, at St. Alphonsus Catholic Church in Langdon for Alice Metzger, 93, of Langdon, who passed away February 18, 2021, at Maple Manor Care Center in Langdon. A recording of the service will be available for viewing in the late afternoon on March 5 on Alice’s page on the Brooks Funeral Home website. Burial will be in the spring at Calvary Cemetery in Langdon.
Alice T. Kartes was born August 31, 1927, near Mt. Carmel, to David and Mary Ann (Brown) Kartes. She grew up and attended school in the Dresden area and graduated from St. Alphonsus School in 1947. She married Arnold Metzger on June 22, 1948, in Mt. Carmel. They made their home in Langdon where they raised their family. She worked for many, many years in the fabric department at the Ben Franklin in Langdon. She was an active member of St. Alphonsus Catholic Church, Catholic Daughters and American Legion Auxiliary. She enjoyed playing cards and bingo up at the Senior Center and liked to sing. She and Arnold also spent time camping and fishing in the area.
Surviving Alice are her children: Dennis (Alice) of Fargo, Rebecca Gellner of Grand Forks, Kathleen (Rod) Dahl or Ray, Janet (Paul) Mattson of Fargo, and David (Debbie) of Selah, Wash.; grandchildren: Jodi, Holly, Jill, John, Justin, Ben, Kristi, Karrie, and Miranda; 17 great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren; sisters-in-law Alyce Kartes and Cyrilla Kartes; and brother-in-law Dennis Stewart.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband Arnold; an infant daughter; son-in-law Kurt Gellner; and siblings: Leslie, Madeline (Syl) Metzger, Alvin, Arthur, Mary Ann Stewart, and Lawrence.
Memorials may be directed to Maple Manor Care Center, 1116 9th Ave., Langdon, ND 58249.
Brooks Funeral Home of Langdon is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences are available at www.brooksfuneralhomelangdon.com.
