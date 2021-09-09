A celebration of life was held on September 8, 2021, at Peterson-Johnson Funeral Home in Milaca, Minn. for Amy Olson, who passed away peacefully on September 3, 2021.
Amy Irene Nelson was born June 24, 1939, in Langdon to Einar and Lilly Nelson. She graduated from Osnabrock High School in 1957. From there she moved to Minneapolis and married Arlan Olson on August 31, 1958. Together they had three children: Jon, Jay, and Jana. She later went on to manage the lunch facilities at Riverview Elementary in Brooklyn Park for 25 years. After retirement, she and Arlan moved to Milaca.
She is survived by her husband, Arlan; children Jon (Jean) and Jana; grandchildren: Janikka (Jason) and Jack; and great-grandchildren: Logan, Roman, Coltan, and Veyda.
She is preceded to heaven by her parents, Einar and Lilly, and her son, Jay.
