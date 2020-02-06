A memorial service was held at Concordia Lutheran Church of Edmore on Saturday, February 8, 2020, for Ann M. Berg, age 83, of Edmore, who died Thursday, January 30, 2020, at CHI St. Alexius Health in Devils Lake. Burial will be in the spring at the Edmore Cemetery.
Ann Marie Davis was born August 2, 1936, in Devils Lake, the daughter of Michael and Harriet (Heddon) Davis. She was raised and educated in Edmore, graduating with the class of 1954. She married Kenneth Berg on May 16, 1955, in Nekoma. They lived in Grafton until moving to Langdon in 1957. In 1967 they moved to Edmore, where she raised and cared for her family. She cooked for a time at the Edmore Rest Home before cooking at the Edmore School for a number of years. She thoroughly enjoyed caring for her family and home and always kept an eye on things. She loved to bake and always had treats on-hand when company would stop by for a visit. She enjoyed camping, caring for her vehicles and her yard. In her younger years she enjoyed bowling with Kenny; most recently they had moved to Devils Lake. She loved spending time with her grandchildren. She was a member of Concordia Lutheran Church.
Ann will be deeply missed by Kenny, her husband of 64 years; 4 children: Bruce (Tammy) Berg of Edmore, Greg (Becky) Berg of Fergus Falls, Minn., Dean (June) Berg of West Fargo, and Mary (Mike) Engh of Maddock; 9 grandchildren; 18 great grandchildren; one sister, Aletta (Robert) Anderson of Bemidji, Minn.; and several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; a brother, Clinton Davis; and a great-grandchild, Jude Berg.
Arrangements were with the Aaker Funeral Home of Lakota. Online condolences at www.iversonkassianfuneralservices.com.
