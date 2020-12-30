A private Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, January 2, 2021, at St. Michael’s Church in Grand Forks for Anna Helen (Marcotte) Chaput, 97, of Grand Forks, who passed away December 25, 2020, with family by her side at Valley Senior Living, Woodside Village. Internment at St. Clotilde Cemetery, Milton.
Anna was born April 20, 1923, in Olga Township to Telesphore and Marie Laure (Beauchamp) Marcotte. She was the loving wife of George Chaput for 71 years. They married November 27, 1944, in Olga. Together they raised 10 children whom they taught to work hard, instilled in them their values and faith, and demonstrated their love and dedication to each other. She grew up near Olga and graduated from Walhalla High School then St. Michael’s Hospital School of Nursing in 1944. She worked at Breyer Hospital in Ypsilanti, Mich, when first married before returning to ND to raise children and farm with George near Milton. The family moved to Grand Forks in 1967, where she resumed her nursing career. She was a registered nurse at St. Michael’s Hospital, Almonte Nursing Home, and then UND Rehabilitation Hospital until her retirement. She volunteered at Altru Hospital and St. Anne’s Guest Home. She was an active member of St. Michael’s Catholic Church, St. Michael’s Auxiliary, and Good Sam’s Club. She enjoyed spending time with family near and far; close and extended friends were treated like family. “Always room for one more” was her motto. Her RV traveled and camped with George including annual trips to Medora. She liked playing cards, gardening, word search puzzles, crocheting, dancing, and music. She loved and cared for many grandchildren and great-grandchildren teaching them baking, crafts, and singing French songs.
Anna is survived by children: Janice (LeRoy) Ljunggren of Milton, Wash., Marcia (Lee) Damoiseaux of Tacoma, Wash., Kenneth (Peggy Deno) of Gig Harbor, Wash., Gayle (Dave) Roberton of Grand Forks, Damus (Jeanne) of Cavalier, Mark (Karen) of Billings, Mont., Susann DeTienne (Lawrence Harer) of St. Louis Park, Minn., Brenda Taylor of Grand Forks, Barbara (Scott) Knepper of Grand Forks; many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, even great-great-grandchildren; brothers: Ovide of Grand Forks, Eugene of Langdon; and many nieces and nephews.
She was proceeded in death by her husband, George; son Michael; grandson Nicholas Taylor; parents; sisters: Edna Dalzell, Cecile Robillard, Theresa Robillard, Laurette Zettel, Juliette Dietz; and two infant brothers, Marcel and Leo.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are requested to: St. Clotilde Cemetery c/o St. Alphonsus Catholic Church, 1010 Third Street, Langdon, ND 58249.
Extended family and friends may view the livestream of the Funeral Mass on the St. Michael’s Church website. A recording of the Funeral Mass and memorial slideshow will be posted at: https://www.amundsonfuneralhome.com/obituary/anna-chaput.
