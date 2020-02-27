A funeral was held Thursday, February 20, 2020, at Kennedy Funeral Homes in Metter, Ga., for Major (Ret.) Arthur C. Heigaard, 86, of Metter, who died on Wednesday, February 12, 2020, at East Georgia Regional Medical Center in Statesboro, Ga. Interment will be in Lake Cemetery.
Arthur was born in the Icelandic community of Gardar; he was the son of Oliver and Laufey Eriksson Heigaard. He received a Bachelor of Arts degree from the University of North Dakota and a Masters degree from William and Mary University. He was a veteran and retired from the United States Army after 23 years of service, having served in the Vietnam War (2 tours). He was awarded the Bronze Star (1 Oak Leaf Cluster); Joint Service Commendation Medal; Army Commendation Medal; Good Conduct Medal (2nd award); Armed Forces Reserve Medal; National Defense Service Medal (1 Oak Leaf Cluster); Staff Service Medal (1st Class); Republic of Vietnam Campaign Medal; Vietnam Cross of Galantry with Palm and the Vietnam Service Medal. He worked for Civil Service for over 20 years. He loved woodworking, smoking his pipe, and reading and working crossword puzzles.
Surviving Arthur are his wife of sixty-four years, Mabel Fowler Heigaard of Metter, Ga.; his children: Arthur Carl Heigaard, Jr. (Renae Tholkes) of Grand Forks, Allen Charles Heigaard of Metter, Ga., Carol Ann Heigaard of Metter, Ga., Anthony Calvin Heigaard of Washington, D.C., Alex Christopher Heigaard (Valerie) of Wellington, Colo.; his grandchildren: Allen Charles Heigaard, Jr. (Danielle Phares-Heigaard) of Big Timber, Mont., Sara Laufey Cuillierrier of Metter, Ga., Jonathan Eli Heigaard (Cierra) of Virginia Beach, Va. and Rachel Marie Heigaard of Virginia Beach, Va.; his great-grandchildren: Tayla Kay Mercer, Scarlett Phares-Heigaard, and Penelope Phares-Heigaard; two brothers: Jim Heigaard (Kay) of Enumclaw, Wash. and Bill Heigaard (Paula) of Grand Forks; two sisters: Helen Bowles (Harlan) of Milton,and Mae Rollin (Leon) of Golden, Colo.; and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents: his sisters: Ingebjorg Johannesson and Lillian Ferguson; his brothers: Kristjan Heigaard and Herbert Heigaard; and his son, Arnold Craig Heigaard.
Kennedy Funeral Homes, Hooks Chapel, of Metter is in charge of the arrangements.
