An open visitation will be held from 10: 00 a.m. to Noon on Tuesday, November 17, 2020, at St. Alphonsus Church in Langdon, with a private family Mass of Christian Burial at 2:00 p.m. for Audrey Schell, 82, of Jamestown and formerly of Langdon, who passed away November 9, 2020, at Ave Maria Village in Jamestown.
Burial will be at Calvary Cemetery in Langdon.
Audrey Jean Janzen was born June 20, 1938, in Munich, to Peter and Gertrude (Cornelison) Janzen. She attended school in Munich and Hampden, graduating from Hampden High School, before continuing her education at Bottineau College for a short time. On December 23, 1960, she married Michael “Jack” Schell. They made their home in Langdon where they raised their family. She held several jobs in Langdon including hostess/waitress, dental receptionist, and day care for two very special people close to her heart. She enjoyed working at many businesses in Langdon and did every job she had with great passion. She was a member of American Legion Auxiliary and Eagles Auxiliary. She enjoyed tending to her flowers and yard, word finds, playing cards, having coffee with her closest friends, and, most of all, decorating for every holiday. She looked forward to family holiday gatherings and attending her grandchildren’s events; spending time with family brought her much joy. She also never missed sending cards to friends and family for special occasions.
Surviving Audrey are her children: Sandy Biffert (Jarvis Schmidt) of Hazen, Terry Schell of Grandin, Michael Schell (Sherry Skoglund) of Roseau, Minn., and Sheri Beedy (Dennis Gumke) of Jamestown; grandchildren: Kayla (Josh) Smith, Lisa (Jamie) Hams, Racheal Biffert, Lexie Biffert, Logan Biffert, Austin (Lisa) Schell, Abby Schell, Kendra (Jesse) Henke, Kelton Beedy, Dalton Skoglund, and Selina Skoglund; great-grandchildren: Macee, Izabel, Gunner, Jadin, Kenadee, Sage, Drew, Kallie, Emma, Audrey, and Molly; brothers Allen (Mary) Janzen and Dale Janzen; brothers-in-law Don Schell, Gerald (Darlene) Schell, and Harlan (Kaye) Schell; sisters-in-law Rosie Streifel and Diane Schell; and many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents, husband Jack, infant daughter, brother Darryl, and mother and father-in-law Eva and Frank Schell.
The family would like to thank all the staff at Ave Maria Village for the compassionate care Audrey received while a resident there for the past four years. Any memorials may be sent to Ave Maria Village, 501 19th St. NE, Jamestown, ND 58401-2599.
Brooks Funeral Home of Langdon is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences are available at www.brooksfuneralhomelangdon.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.