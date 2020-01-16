A Mass of Christian Burial was held on Saturday, January 18, 2020, at St. Alphonsus Catholic Church in Langdon for Beatrice Delvo, 84, of Langdon, who passed away peacefully on Tuesday, January 14, 2020, at Maple Manor Care Center in Langdon. Burial will be in the spring at Calvary Cemetery in Langdon.
Beatrice Messner was born November 20, 1935, in Langdon, to Alex and Beatrice (Ohlheiser) Messner. She grew up and attended school in the Wales area. On October 21, 1959, she was united in marriage to Jerome Delvo. They farmed and raised their family on the Delvo home farm. Earlier in life, she worked at the ASCS office until she had her children. She also worked at the Langdon Creamery and was the director of the Senior Meals Program for over 25 years. She was a very genuine person with a spunky personality and a warm smile. She had a great love for her family and the community. She was very active in St. Alphonsus Catholic Church and was a member of altar society and Catholic Daughters. She enjoyed cooking, playing Bunco, and playing cards and visiting with her friends and family.
Surviving Bea are her children: Patti (Tom) Sell of Fargo, Michael (Theresa) of Springfield, Ill., Gerald (Laurie) of Langdon, Gary Allen of Pratt, Kan., Mary Kay Delvo of Fridley, Minn., Karen (John) Schofield of Cedar Falls, IA; grandchildren: Kristen (Fanon), Dana, Eric, Emily, Jacob, Jackson, Ben, Lucas, Carter, Evan; great-grandson Jalen; sisters Lillian (Leo) Bittner and Viola (Dennis) Brown along with many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband Jerome; and siblings: Ardella (Red) Anderson, Marie (Francis) Babinski, Helen (Thomas) Nagle, Joseph Messner, and Richard Messner.
Brooks Funeral Home of Langdon was in charge of arrangements. Online condolences are available at www.brooksfuneralhomelangdon.com.
