Funeral services will be held on Saturday, February 1, 2020 at 10:30 a.m. at First Lutheran Church in Morris, Minn., for Elizabeth Waage, 92, who passed away January 18, 2020, at the Benedictine Living Community in Duluth, Minn. Burial will be in Summit Cemetery in Morris.
Elizabeth Ann Jenney was born in Waubay, S.D. She was the oldest child of Ralph Jenney and Ella Bruins Jenney. Her childhood was spent in South Dakota, Morris and Willmar, Minn. She graduated from Morris High School in 1945 and worked at several Morris businesses before living a short while in southern California. Upon returning to Morris, she met and married Sherman Waage; who was working for OtterTail Power Company after his service in WW2. They were blessed with three sons: Roger, Douglas, and Jim, all born in Morris. In 1960, they were transferred to Langdon for Sherman’s job where many close friendships were formed. After nine years, Sherman was transferred back to Morris where they lived until they moved to Duluth four years ago to be close to their son. She was all about family and spent her life caring for her own family, her mother and in keeping her extended family close after her mother’s death. After Sherman retired, they became snowbirds and spent winters in Texas. She was an active member of Sons of Norway and danced in a Norwegian folk dancing group with Sherman. She became interested in family history researching her Jenney genealogy with roots in early Plymouth Mass.
Betty is survived by her son: Roger (Mary Beth); daughter-in-law Dr. Jean Hollenstein; grandchildren: Liz (Bill) McNaughton, Emily, Annie, Christian and Matt Waage; great-grandkids: Addison and William; and siblings: Joyce Jenney, Marilue Toop, Judy Olson and Noel (Roxanne) Jenney.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband Sherman; infant son Douglas; and son Jim; as well as her sister, Bonnie Marshall; and two brothers-in-law: Shorty Toop and Kenny Olson.
Betty’s family would like to thank the Benedictine Living Community in Duluth for their care of Betty over the past 4 years.
Pedersen Funeral Home in Morris, Minnesota, is in care of arrangements for Betty. To send condolences on-line, visit www.pedersenfh.com.
