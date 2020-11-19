A public visitation will be held on Saturday, November 21, 2020, from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at Walhalla Lutheran Church in Walhalla for Beverly A. Peterson, 87, of Walhalla, who passed away on November 15, 2020, at the Pembina County Memorial Hospital in Cavalier. A private family service will be held at the church, with the burial in Vang Cemetery at 3:15 p.m. The public is welcome at the graveside service. Masks are required.
Beverly Ann was born July 14, 1933, at Vang to Helmer and Mabel (Pederson) Christianson. She attended school in West Hope, Hope and Harvey Townships. In 1952, she graduated from Walhalla High School. She attended Minot Teacher’s College and proceeded to teach rural schools for three years. She married Alvin H. “Bob” Peterson on June 10, 1955, in Cavalier. She and Bob lived for two years on the Seward Peterson farm near Vang. In 1957, they moved to Helmer and Mabel’s farmstead. They resided there together until the passing of Bob in 1994, and she lived there until 2008 when she moved the family home into Walhalla. She later moved into North Border Estates and eventually to the Pembilier Nursing Center, where she was taken great care of and shown so much love and kindness until the time of her death. She and Bob were the parents of seven sons, which kept them very busy. She would not have had it any other way, because above all, her family and, eventually, all of her grandkids, were her greatest blessing and joy. Some of her hobbies included sewing, crocheting, crafts, baking, doing puzzles, reading , square dancing, writing beautiful letters to her friends and family, and going to church every Sunday at Big Pembina Lutheran and/or Walhalla Lutheran. She greatly enjoyed the gatherings with many special friends to chat and enjoy a cup of coffee.
Surviving Beverly are her children: Keith of West Fargo, Kevin (Shanda) of Walhalla, Paul (Lynne) of Marion, Iowa, and Ricky (Dawn) of Grand Forks; daughter-in-law Brenda Peterson of Forman; 14 grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; siblings: Phyllis Danielson, Joyce Townsend, Kathi (Doug) Nelson and Janice (Jack) Metzger; and sister-in-law Marilyn Christianson.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband Bob; sons: Robbie, Tim and Daryl; six grandchildren; and brother Vernon “Bud” Christianson.
Nelson-Askew Funeral Home of Walhalla is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences at www.askewfuneralhome.com
