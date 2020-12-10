Bob Mostad, 68, of Langdon, passed away December 4, 2020, at Cavalier County Memorial Hospital in Langdon.
Robert M. Mostad was born February 10, 1952, in Grand Forks, to Merwyn “Bud” and Dolores “Dolly” (Hennager) Mostad. He grew up and attended school in Langdon, graduating in 1970. After living in California for a few years, he returned to Langdon to help his dad at Bud’s Welding and eventually bought his dad out. He and Hoppy Haugen purchased At the Hop and were in business together for many years until he bought Hoppy out and became the sole owner. He had many side businesses including snow removal, mowing Lebanon Cemetery, and tree trimming and removal. He also helped many people and organizations in the community that are too numerous to name; he had a hand in a lot of community projects. He was a member of the City of Langdon Lodging Tax Board, the MusicFest committee, and was a founding member of Cavalier County Search & Rescue. He was also a member of Lebanon Masonic Lodge #34; a Kem Temple Shriner, for which he started the Annual Langdon Shriners Fishing Trip; and Langdon Valley Scottish Rite. He really enjoyed spending time with his family and friends. He had a genuine love for his community and helping where it was needed. He enjoyed golfing and fishing for many years, but his slice of Heaven on Earth was his cabin and family out at Mt. Carmel Dam.
Surviving Bob are his darling of 15 years, Jaci Oakland, of Langdon; children: DeDe (Kelly) Barker of Spring Creek, Nev., Brandi (Robin) Mostad of Minot, Tonya (Mike) Harden, Jeremy (Misty) Mahanay, and Cole (Ashley) Strong; grandchildren: Tyler, Troy, Jordan, Terron, Kayden, Bailey, Anna, Tylie, Greyson, Arden, Scarlett, Max, and Sawyer; two great-grandchildren; mother Dolly Mostad of Langdon; siblings: Danny (Jane) Mostad of Langdon, Cathy Medlin (Ed) of Hesston, Kan., and Lisa (Paul) Downs of Greeley, Colo., along with many nieces, nephews, cousins and his beloved Dam family.
He was preceded in death by his father, Merwyn “Bud”; brother Monty; and grandson Andrew.
A celebration of Bob’s life will be held in the spring/summer of 2021. Memorials can be directed to Lebanon Cemetery, 504 15th Ave., Langdon, ND 58249 or Cavalier County Search & Rescue, PO Box 335, Langdon, ND 58249.
Brooks Funeral Home of Langdon is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences are available at www.brooksfuneralhomelangdon.com.
