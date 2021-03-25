Mass of Christian Burial was held March 26, 2021, for Brayden Schwartz, 15, of Langdon, who passed away March 18, 2021, in Langdon. A recording of the service is available on the Brooks Funeral Home website.
Burial was at St. Brigid’s Catholic Cemetery in Cavalier.
Brayden James Schwartz was born October 30, 2005, in Grand Forks, to Bruce and Heidi (Balk) Schwartz. He attended St. Alphonsus during elementary school and currently was a freshman at Langdon Area High School. He enjoyed playing football and basketball for LAHS and had even won the Knights of Columbus free throw contest. He liked snowboarding, bowling, and ranger-riding. He spent a lot of time fishing at Mt. Carmel Dam and Lake of the Woods with his friends and family. He also liked canoeing at the Dam and going out to the farm. He had a close connection with his family and spent lots of time with them, especially his uncles. He was always active with some activity and loved hanging out with his friends from Langdon, Cavalier, and the surrounding areas.
Surviving Brayden are his parents: Heidi Schwartz (Edwin Benson) of Langdon and Bruce Schwartz (Jenna Mertz) of Cavalier; siblings Chloe and Easton; grandparents: Cheryl Balk, Jim Balk, Kay Schwartz, David Benson, Tim Mertz, and Shelly (Shanon) Buckmiller; great-grandmother Lois Balk; uncles and aunts: Trisha Balk, Tom Balk (Sarah Malloy), Paul (Kim) Schwartz, Diane (Jeff) Prudhomme, Jeanette (Dave) Sugar, Steve (Bridgette) Schwartz, Jeff Schwartz, Dan (Stephanie) Schwartz, Luke Benson, Jeremy (Anna) Mertz; and many cousins, great-aunts, great-uncles, and good friends.
He was preceded in death by grandfather Herman Schwartz, aunt Ruthie Schwartz, and grandmother Beatrice Benson.
In lieu of flowers, please direct any memorials to the Brayden Schwartz Memorial Fund at FM Bank in Langdon or United Valley Bank in Cavalier.
Brooks Funeral Home of Langdon is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences are available at www.brooksfuneralhomelangdon.com.
