Burial for Margaret Hiltner will be held Wednesday, May 12 at 12:30 p.m. at the St. Michael’s Cemetery in Wales. Refreshments will follow at the St. Michael’s Hall.
Latest E-Edition
View the 4-26-21 Cavalier County Republican E Edition here!
Latest E-Edition
View the 4-26-21 Cavalier County Republican E Edition here!
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Bulletin
Trending This Week
Articles
- The Cavalier County Republican E-Edition for 4-26-21
- Counties still hope to see infrastructure needs met
- Jake's Take on Sports
- Cavalier County Commissioners meeting
- Hemp regulation bill gets a facelift
- Langdon Area School Board meets for regular meeting
- Langdon graduate Todd Domres inducted into North Dakota Amateur Basketball Hall of Fame
- Langdon Long Ago
- Guidance for fully vaccinated COVID-19 people
- Langdon Long Ago
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.