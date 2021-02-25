A Celebration of Life visitation was held at Michaelson Funeral Home of Owatonna, Minn. on February 26 for Carl Laurence Stewart, 87, of Owatonna, who died unexpectedly February 21, 2021, at his home. Military honors were provided by the Steele County Military Funeral Unit.
Carl was born June 3, 1933, in Wales, the son of Edward and Helga (Quinnell) Stewart. He attended Wales High School until he enlisted in the Unites States Air Force in 1951. He served as a C-46 Crew Chief during the Korean War in Japan and Sioux City, Iowa, until 1955. He attended the Valley City Teacher’s College in Valley City for two years. He moved to Owatonna in 1960 and started working at Truth Tool in 1961. There he met Margaret McColley, and they were married on June 30, 1962. He retired from Truth, Inc. in 1995. He enjoyed traveling with his family, hunting, fishing, and spending time at the cabin he and Margaret built in northern Minnesota. He was a proud veteran and member of the American Legion and VFW.
He is survived by his wife, Margaret (McColley) Stewart, of Owatonna; daughter Carla (Jack) Johnson of Little Falls; son Ken (Kari) Stewart of Farmington; three grandchildren: Dallas (Tammy) Nelson of Long Prairie, Elizabeth Stewart and Katie Stewart of Farmington; and sister-in-law Nancy (Stan) Honstad of New Richland.
He was preceded in death by parents Edward and Helga; sisters Fern (Martin) Hansen and Helen (Bill) Fairbanks; brothers Earl (Lorraine) Stewart and Louis (Priscilla) Stewart; sister-in-law Ruth (David) Jensen; and brother-in-law Jack Anderson.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to the American Legion or VFW Poppy Funds, Steele County Military Funeral Unit or donor’s choice.
Michaelson Funeral Homes of Owatonna, Minn., was in charge of arrangements.
