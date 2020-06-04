Carla Amundson, 51, of Mesa, Ariz., entered Heaven’s gates Tuesday, March 24, 2020, at her home in Mesa after a short battle with cancer.
Carla Rae was born August 23, 1968, to Arlen and Lois (Inglis) Amundson. She attended school at Langdon. She will be remembered as a caring, giving person who would help anyone. Her bright smile and giving nature will be remembered by her family and many friends.
Carla is survived by her parents; sister Lisa (Darren) Gellner and their children Paige, Jessi and Tucker; brother Shawn and his son, Zack; aunts Elaine Heck and Nordis (Manny) Doyle; uncles: Dale (Virginia) Inglis, Dennis (Peggy) Inglis, Keith Inglis, and Lowell Inglis; and many cousins.
A burial of Carla’s cremains will be held at a later date at Vang Cemetery.
Brooks Funeral Home of Langdon is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences are available at www.brooksfuneralhomelangdon.com.
