A private graveside service was held at the Hillside Cemetery in Walhalla for Carmen “Carmie” Amoth, of Walhalla, who passed away with his son and dog by his side on April 5, 2021, from complications of COPD and COVID.
Carmen was born in Wales, the oldest of six siblings, on February 25, 1930, to Chris and Clara (Kjemhus) Amoth. In 1951 he was married to Clara “Mickey” Agar Amoth and was a father to two children, Duana ( Dale) Gonsorowski and Karma (Charles) Senger. He was married in 1966 to Shirley A. Laducier Amoth and had a son, Jeffrey (Pauline) Amoth. He and son Jeff farmed together for many years. His favorite things were working at his farm and planting seeds of God’s word of salvation in Jesus Christ. In his later years, it was not unusual to see him around Walhalla with his dog by his side visiting with neighbors and newcomers and spreading the word of God.
He is preceded in death by his parents and siblings. Carmen is survived by nieces, nephews, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren.
Askew Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements. Online guestbook at www.askewfuneralhome.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.