Carol Albrecht, 92, formerly of Bismarck, passed away Thursday, September 24, 2020, at Sunset Drive Prospera Community Care Center in Mandan, ND. A private memorial service with immediate family will be scheduled.
Carol was born March 24, 1928, at Langdon, to Melvin and Alida Bergley. She graduated from Langdon High School and attended college in Valley City, earning a teaching certificate. On September 24, 1949, she married Harvey Albrecht in Riverdale. In addition to raising her family, she worked for many years in retail sales. She was a concession supervisor for the Bismarck Civic Center for several years before she retired. She enjoyed cooking, crocheting, quilting, gardening, camping and fishing. She would patiently and quietly fish from the boat or on the shore. At the end of the day, she would frequently have the biggest and most fish.
Carol is survived by one daughter, Terri (Scott) Keller of O’Fallon, Miss.; two sons: Wayne (Valerie) Albrecht of Hazen and Steve Albrecht of Laurel, Mont.; nine grandchildren: Joshua Fiedler, Kristine (Bob) Thune, Ryan (Maggie) Albrecht, Allison Albrecht, Carter Albrecht, Ethan (Karsyn) Albrecht, Jesse (Emma) Albrecht, Demarie Albrecht, and Madeline Keller; eight great-grandchildren: Avery, Evan, and Olivia Fiedler; Emma, Sophia and Kallen Thune; Lila and Isak Albrecht; and one sister, Fern (Tom) Veer.
Carol was preceded in death by her parents; husband Harvey Albrecht; sister Amelia; three brothers: Clifford, Kenneth, and Leonard; daughter Danna and son-in-law Jerry Fiedler.
Inurnment for Carol and Harvey Albrecht will be at 2:00 on Saturday, October 17, 2020, in Bethel Cemetery, rural Langdon.
Funeral arrangements are being made with DaWise-Perry Funeral Services, Mandan.
